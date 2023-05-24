HOOVER, Ala. – Arkansas sophomore Kendall Diggs hit a walk-off homer run to give the fourth-ranked Razorbacks a 6-5, 11-inning victory over Texas A&M in second-round action of the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

The left-handed hitting Diggs lined a 2-1 pitch from redshirt freshman Ty Sexton over the fence in right-center field.

Arkansas advances to play third-ranked LSU at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while A&M will play 19th-ranked South Carolina at 9:30 a.m.

A&M, which was swept in the regular season by Arkansas, built a 4-0 lead against the Razorbacks with three runs in the third and one in the fourth.

Arkansas battled back to take a 5-4 lead on graduate Jared Wegner’s grand slam in the bottom of the seventh.

The Aggies tied it on senior Austin Bost’s homer in the ninth.

Arkansas was in position to win the game in the 10th with two runners in scoring position with one out, but A&M foiled Arkansas’ safety squeeze attempt with Sexton teaming up with freshman catcher Max Kaufer for a nice play and then junior Tavian Josenberger grounded out.

A&M junior right-hander Nathan Detmer threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with three walks and one strikeout. Freshman left-hander Shane Sdao threw four innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and two walks. He allowed three runs, but only one was earned.

Junior left-hander Brandyn Garcia threw 2 2/3 innings with two hits and two runs, striking out four and walking three. Sexton (1-3) allowed two hits in one inning.

Arkansas got help in the four-run seventh. Junior Parker Rowland walked on a full-count pitch. Diggs reached on a out-out fielding error by A&M junior shortstop Hunter Haas. Sdao was lifted for Garcia, who got ahead 0-2 on junior Jace Bohrofen who ended up walking. Wegner hit a no-doubt homer on the first pitch.

Arkansas junior right-hander Cody Adcock had two solid innings, but the right-hander allowed a leadoff double in the third to senior Brett Minnich followed by a single by Kaufer and a four-pitch walk to Haas. He was lifted for senior left-hander Zack Morris who was touched for an RBI groundout by Jack Moss and a two-run single by fellow junior Trevor Werner. But Morris threw a solid five innings, striking out five and walking one. He was touched for a solo home run by junior Ryan Targac, but Morris retired the last 10 batters he faced. Junior right-hander Will McEntire (7-3) got the victory, allowing only two hits in four innings.

Diggs and junior Peyton Holt each had two hits for Arkansas. A&M had seven players with one hit each.