Analytics help Texas A&M baseball team perfect art of the shift

Texas A&M first baseman Jack Moss says he can’t help but smirk when an opposing third baseman scurries over to the right side of the infield on a shift against the left-handed hitter.

“OK, well, thanks for the free hit,” Moss said.

For Moss, who has proven he can hit to all corners of the ballpark, playing a shift against him seems silly. But as video scouting and data analytics software has become more readily accessible to college coaching staffs, playing the odds on a hitter can be stacked more in favor of the defense.

It’s a strategy that A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle has used in recent years.

“You’re playing percentages,” Schlossnagle said. “If somebody told you you could walk into a casino in Vegas and you had a 92% chance of having it go the way you want it to go, you would play the 92%. The 8%, if it doesn’t work out, it kind of looks foolish ... but that’s the risk you take.”

Left-handed batters like Moss seem to get the most noticeable shifts. When A&M shifts for lefties, third baseman Trevor Werner will cross past shortstop Kole Kaler and line up just to the other side of second base. Second baseman Ryan Targac moves into short right field between Werner and Moss.

A batter’s ability to bunt can also play into when A&M puts on a shift. A pull hitter who can lay down a push bunt can keep the infield in its normal position. But sometimes Schlossnagle said he is willing to give up the bunt in favor of defending against an extra-base hit.

“In other instances, you may not care,” Schlossnagle said. “If a guy is a big power hitter, a big left-handed power hitter, he’s shown the ability to bunt and the wind is blowing out to right field, take your bunt. I could care less. Just don’t pull it and hit it out to right field.”

College teams also seem more willing to shift with two strikes on a batter when bunting for a base hit is typically out of the picture.

Austin Bost, who played second base during the middle of this season, said the amount of data the coaches receive and pass on to the players has increased since he started playing in college during in 2019 at Panola.

“When I played second base, we shifted a lot of guys,” Bost said. “The scouting reports are huge. The technology in baseball is huge. The shift and all the analytics — how we’re pitching people, how our opponents are pitching us — everything’s goes into it now. It’s a big change in the game.”

Offensively, the Aggies try and teach their hitters to be well-rounded, so they can take advantage of shifts — or simply avoid them.

“For our hitters, our goal is for them to be able to use the whole field to hit that way they can’t play the shifts on them,” Schlossnagle said. “If they are guys that hit into those shifts, you can play those with the ability to get down a bunt every now and then to keep them honest. [It] is a great offensive tool.”

A&M’s coaching staff meets before each series to create a defensive game plan. Schlossnagle is in charge of setting the infield, while assistant coach Michael Earley positions the outfield.

While it’s the head coach who makes the final call on the alignment, Schlossnagle said he takes into account multiple perspectives.

“Everybody on our staff watches all the video, because I want a lot of different eyes on it,” Schlossnagle said. “I want everybody’s opinion on it, and then we meet long before the game and compile the plan.”

Beyond the strange look the shift can create on the infield, it can put players in situations they weren’t expecting. In the first game of A&M’s series with Mississippi State, Werner was forced to take a throwdown to second base on a stolen base attempt. Luckily, Werner and catcher Troy Claunch were on the same page, ending in an out.

“That might be the first one ever,” Werner said on taking the throwdown at second. “We hadn’t even practiced that. It was just kind of a split-second decision. You’re like, ‘Oh, shoot, I’m supposed to cover right here.’ I did, and it worked out.”

• NOTES — Second-seed A&M (35-17, 19-11) is scheduled to open play at the Southeastern Conference tournament at 1 p.m. Wednesday against either seventh-seeded Florida (35-20, 15-15) or 10th-seeded South Carolina (27-27, 13-17) at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Play was delayed Tuesday due to rain. ... Moss said he wasn’t concerned that he didn’t make the All-SEC team announced Monday but was focused on his team’s postseason effort. “Maybe, personally, you see something like that and you’re like, ‘Oh, well.’ I was just happy for my teammates that were on that list,” Moss said. “Those guys are super deserving.” Schlossnagle said three Aggies deserved making the first team: Dylan Rock and Bost, who were named to the second team, and Moss. “Certainly, those three guys were deserving to be on the first team, but I think our motivation needs to be winning ballgames, period,” Schlossnagle said. “When the team goals are met, the individual goals will be taken care of.”

