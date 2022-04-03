Alabama uses 5-run fifth inning to beat Texas A&M and claim series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A five-run fifth inning carried Alabama to an 8-4 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference baseball action Sunday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium before 3,337 fans.

The Aggies (16-11, 4-5) took a 2-0 lead in the second on Ryan Targac’s fifth home run of the season, but the Crimson Tide batted around in the fifth, getting a trio of doubles along with two singles and two walks. Alabama (17-12, 4-5) added two more runs in the seventh despite getting only one hit.

A&M scored a run in the eighth to pull within 7-3, taking advantage of two wild pitches. But Alabama answered in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Bryce Eblin. A&M’s Dylan Rock closed the scoring with a two-out home run in the ninth, his seventh of the season, as the Aggies lost their second straight series.

The Crimson Tide outhit the Aggies 11-9 as Eblin was 4 for 5 with an RBI. Zane Denton was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Drew Williamson was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

“We did some good things offensively today and we pitched well all weekend to go with good defense on Friday and Sunday,” Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said on the school’s website.

Alabama, after dropping the opener 3-2, came back to win its first SEC series of the season.

Troy Claunch was 3 for 4 for A&M and Moss was 2 for 5. A&M right-hander Micah Dallas (3-1) couldn’t make it out of the fifth inning. The junior transfer allowed eight hits and five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and four walks. He was relieved by Joseph Menefee, who in 2 1/3 innings gave up only two hits and two runs, both unearned. Menefee struck out four and walked two.

Alabama starter Grayson Hitt pitched four innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs. He struck out four and walked two. Hunter Furtade (3-2) got the victory with three scoreless innings. The sophomore allowed two hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

A&M seemingly got a break in the fifth when Eblin was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double. But Dallas walked Andrew Pinckney on four pitches and William Hamiter followed with a two-run double that scored Pinckney and Tommy Seidl who also walked on four straight pitches.

Alabama took a 3-2 lead on a double by Dominic Tamez and the Crimson Tide added to its lead with back-to-back two-out RBI hits by Denton and Williamson.