Alabama trumps Texas A&M's rally for wild 10-9 victory to even SEC baseball series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Texas A&M baseball team wiped out a six-run deficit, but the Aggie bullpen and a leaky defense couldn’t hold the lead as Alabama rallied for a 10-9 victory Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

A&M (16-10, 4-4) scored seven runs in the sixth inning for an 8-7 lead. Jack Moss hit a two-run home run to start the rally, and Jordan Thompson capped it with a go-ahead, two-run single.

Alabama (16-12, 3-5) regained the lead with a trio of unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh. The Crimson Tide’s Drew Williamson reached on an error by Aggie shortstop Kole Kaler to start the inning. Williamson took second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Bryce Eblin’s two-out single off Will Johnston to tie the game. Johnston walked Caden Rose and Jim Jarvis to load the bases, and William Hamiter delivered a two-run single.

A&M got a run back in the eighth on Ryan Targac’s single that scored Troy Claunch, who had doubled. Targac advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt by Alabama reliever Dylan Ray, but the freshman right-hander retired the next three batters, the last two via strikeouts.

A&M threatened to score again in the top of the ninth. Dylan Rock led off with a single, and after Moss and Austin Bost struck out, Brett Minnich singled. The Aggies executed a double steal with Claunch batting, but Ray came up with his fifth strikeout to earn his third save and even the series at a game apiece.

“It’s safe to say it was a pretty wild day at the ballpark,” Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said on the school’s website. “It’s pretty rare that you can give up a seven spot in an inning and still win the game, but both teams made a lot of mistakes today after playing a really clean game last night.”

A&M freshman left-hander Ryan Prager started the game as A&M’s typical Saturday starter, Micah Dallas, was pushed back a day after throwing the ninth inning in Tuesday’s 12-9 victory at Texas.

Prager stranded a runner in each of the first three scoreless innings, striking out four. But Alabama scored four runs in the fourth on four singles and three A&M errors. Alabama got things rolling with back-to-back bunt singles by Tommy Seidl and Williamson.

The Crimson Tide added three runs in the fifth. The rally started with a Seidl walk, a wild pitch and another bunt single by Williamson. Prager was lifted for Rawley Hector, who retired the first two batters he faced but Alabama scored on one of the outs for a 5-1 lead. Two batters later, Rose added a two-run single.

A&M outhit Alabama 11-10 as Rock had three hits, while Claunch and Thompson each had two. Jarvis, Williamson, Eblin and Rose each had two hits for Alabama.

Alabama junior left-hander Jean Antoine (2-1) got the victory with two innings of work, allowing only one hit. He gave up two runs, but both were unearned as the Crimson Tide had three errors, one less than the Aggies as the teams combined to score eight unearned runs. That came on the heels of the Aggies grabbing a 3-2 victory in the opener with the teams combining for just one error and one unearned run.

The rubber game of the series will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.

NOTES — A&M’s SEC series opener against Kentucky on Thursday will start at 8 p.m. at Blue Bell Park. The SEC adjusted the start time for TV. The other games of the series remain at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.