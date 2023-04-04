The Texas A&M baseball team will play the Texas State Bobcats at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies (17-11) won a weekend series against Ole Miss to improve to 3-6 in Southeastern Conference play. Texas State (19-9) won a weekend series against Arkansas State in Sun Belt Conference play to improve to 5-4. Texas State and Georgia Southern tied for second in the Sun Belt preseason coaches poll behind Southern Miss.