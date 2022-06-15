Aggies receive encouragement from '89 team and others in preparation for CWS

OMAHA, Neb. — When the Texas A&M baseball team entered its locker room at Blue Bell Park earlier this week a note was at every locker.

The letter was from Jeff Bernet, a member of the 1989 Southwest Conference championship team that's considered the program's best. That squad lost only seven games, starting 40-1, but the last two losses came at home in the regionals to LSU which advanced to the College World Series.

A&M has made five trips to Omaha since that impressive squad, but the note designated this team as the group to take on a mantle of historic proportions. This squad reminds Bernet of the '89 team, which despite missing the CWS still finished No. 2 in the Baseball America poll behind national champion Wichita State.

“I’ve watched every game this year, so I just really believe they can do anything they just set their minds to,” Bernet said. “I saw it when they played against LSU. They use flipped a switch when the lights turned on and that’s really what the letter is about.”

The letter along with detailing the finer points of that 1989 squad also challenged this year’s team.

“Even Wichita State knew the best team was not [in Omaha],” Bernet wrote to the players. “In [two] weeks, this is all going to change. I know it, and you need to know it. This team gives me an eerie sense of calmness I only get this when I know something big is about to happen.”

After putting his thoughts to paper, Bernet reached out to director of baseball operations Jason Hutchins. Bernet thought if the coaching staff deemed his message worthy, they could pass it along.

“It’s just cool to see all these other past Aggies that have played here or have just gone to school here that are supporting us and really want to see us succeed,” A&M current outfielder Brett Minnich said.

Bernet in the letter said the ’89 team has been in constant communication about this team.

“The sole reason I wrote it is, I know you play better when you know you’re going to win or you really feel you’re going to win," Bernet said. "That’s what I was trying to translate in that letter. I want them to know they are going to win it all, because that way they can relax and play loose and that is when you play the best.”

Support didn’t stop with the letter.

Tuesday at the last practice before leaving for Omaha, the players were greeted by a large congratulatory banner outside the locker room. The sign, created by several former lettermen, read: “Thank you for making us proud. Cherish the experience. … very few of us earned the opportunity. Have fun & enjoy the ride.”

Wednesday, as the team left, approximately 100 fans cheered, offered high fives and hugged the players. Head coach Jim Schlossnagle shook as many hands as possible. This is his sixth College World Series, but his first at A&M.

“When you come to a place like this, you instantly feel that you’re part of something way, way bigger than yourself,” Schlossnagle said. “So, whether it’s former players, former students or the 12th Man — knowing that stuff’s behind you and you have an entire community pulling your way is a great feeling.”

Fans also showed up for A&M's first practice in Omaha on Wednesday at Bellevue East High School. After practice, three young boys — Oliver, Viktor and Felix Valivaara — made a beeline for A&M slugger Jack Moss. Their mother, Chelle Valivaara, said Moss’ signature was a must-have for her boys, all Omaha natives.

The outpouring struck transfer starting pitcher Micah Dallas, who had made a previous trip to Omaha while at Texas Tech.

“It’s really special," Dallas said. "It’s something that you wouldn’t ever get at any other university and that’s the reason A&M is the way it is."

The Aggies start their trek toward a possible national championship and becoming the program's best team at 1 p.m. Friday in the CWS opener against Oklahoma.

“Our ’89 team is not willing to say it out loud, but we are all feeling our reign [as the best] is about to be over. … At the end, when the lights finally go down, and you take your encore bow, you are going to have a ring that says, “National Champion” on it,” Bernet wrote to the team.

