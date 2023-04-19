The Texas A&M baseball team will play Prairie View A&M in a nonconference game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies (22-14) are coming off a weekend series victory against Missouri in Southeastern Conference play. A&M (7-8) has won three straight SEC series, but the Aggies lost their midweek game last week to Texas-San Antonio.

Prairie View is coming off a road sweep of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Southwestern Athletic Conference play by outscoring the Golden Lions 39-7. Sophomore outfielder Garrison Weiss, who is from Brenham, is batting .280 with 14 runs batted in and a team-leading 10 stolen bases.

Prairie View A&M was picked by the SWAC coaches and sports information directors to finish third in the Western Division behind Southern and Grambling State. The Panthers are in second, a game back of Grambling.

This will be the 14th straight year the Aggies have played the Panthers in a midweek game at home. A&M has won every meeting, including a pair via the run-rule the last two years – 30-2 in 2020 and 22-2 last year.

NOTES — A&M will be the first Power Five Conference foe for the Panthers this year. They did lose to the University of Houston 17-4 last month. … PV will start sophomore right-hander Elijah Breeden (1-2, 6.14 ERA), while A&M didn’t name a starter. … The game will be televised by the SEC Network. … A&M is ranked 45 in the NCAA RPI, while PV is 292nd.

— Eagle staff report