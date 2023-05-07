SEATTLE — Former Texas A&M pitcher Bryce Miller gave up two hits over six shutout innings for his first major league win as the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 3-1 Sunday to take two of three from the World Series champions.

Seattle reliever Justin Topa made sure Miller got his first victory by pitching around a leadoff single in the ninth for his first big league save.

Seattle had help as Houston first baseman José Abreu made a run-scoring error in a two-run third inning and Matt Gage committed a bases-loaded balk when he relieved in the fifth.

Held to five singles and a double, the World Series champions lost for the fourth time in five games. The Astros have lost three straight series and are 17-17.

Julio Rodríguez, in a 1-for-18 slide, hit his sixth home run of the season for the Mariners, who have won six of seven.

A week after becoming the third player in major league history to strike out 10 with no walks in his debut, the 24-year-old Miller (1-0) struck out five with a walk and held the Astros to two singles over six innings.

He induced eight swings and misses among 37 swings at his fastball, which averaged 95.8 mph.

“His fastball is very unique,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s got a ton of ride on it. How he comes off the mound, how it comes out of his hand, I'm super-impressed with the command of it. He threw a lot of really good fastballs on the inside part of the plate, which is kind of a step down the road.”

Miller said he got his second clubhouse celebration in a week that included mustard, mayonnaise, beer and other mysterious substances.

"My eyes were closed and I went straight to the shower,” he said.

Topa, a 32-year-old right-hander, got his first save since 2019 with Class A Carolina. Yordan Alvarez singled on his first pitch, but Topa got Abreu to ground into a double play and threw a called third strike past Kyle Tucker.

“We played really good baseball all weekend outside of a late home run in game one,” Servais said.

Rodríguez’s 454-foot homer to left-center, the longest of his big league career, put Seattle ahead in the third inning. Eugenio Suárez doubled and scored when Abreu flubbed Cal Raleigh’s routine grounder.

• Rangers blast Angels. ANAHEIM, Calif. — Leody Taveras had a career-high four hits, Adolis García hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season, and the Texas Rangers routed the Los Angeles Angels 16-8 to take the weekend series.

Texas' Ezequiel Duran and Josh H. Smith also went deep. Taveras drove in four runs for the Rangers, who scored 26 runs in the last two games after losing Friday's series opener 5-4 in 10 innings.

Garcia had three hits after he came into the game 1 for his last 14. His three-run drive to center off Chris Devenski during a five-run seventh inning moved him into the major-league lead in RBI’s with 36.

It is the fourth time this season the AL West-leading Rangers have put up at least 15 runs in a game.