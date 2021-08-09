 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie field manager Nick McKenna to work at MLB's Field of Dreams game
0 comments

Aggie field manager Nick McKenna to work at MLB's Field of Dreams game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M field manager Nick McKenna will serve on the grounds crew for Thursday's "MLB at Field of Dreams" game in Iowa.

The game will feature the Chicago White Sox vs. the New York Yankees at a playing facility built in the cornfields 500 feet from where the movie Field of Dreams was filmed. McKenna, a Vinton, Iowa native, is entering his 14th year at A&M and has been the athletics fields foreman and Olsen Field groundskeeper since 2011. He is also the president of the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA).

On the latest My Aggie Nation Podcast, the Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman joins to discuss conference realignment and the biggest storylines as Texas A&M begins fall camp.
Texas A&M University logo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Get to Know: Leon O'Neal, Jr.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert