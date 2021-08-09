Aggie field manager Nick McKenna to work at MLB's Field of Dreams game

Texas A&M field manager Nick McKenna will serve on the grounds crew for Thursday's "MLB at Field of Dreams" game in Iowa.
The game will feature the Chicago White Sox vs. the New York Yankees at a playing facility built in the cornfields 500 feet from where the movie Field of Dreams was filmed. McKenna, a Vinton, Iowa native, is entering his 14th year at A&M and has been the athletics fields foreman and Olsen Field groundskeeper since 2011. He is also the president of the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA).
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!