The Texas A&M baseball team will host a three-game intrasquad World Series beginning with a seven-inning game at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Blue Bell Park. Game 2 will be seven innings at 3:45 p.m. Friday and the nine-inning finale will be at 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Aggie baseball team to host fall World Series this week
