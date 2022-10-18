 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aggie baseball team to host fall World Series this week

The Texas A&M baseball team will host a three-game intrasquad World Series beginning with a seven-inning game at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Blue Bell Park. Game 2 will be seven innings at 3:45 p.m. Friday and the nine-inning finale will be at 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

