Aggie baseball team to compete in Frisco Classic beginning Friday against Washington State

The Texas A&M baseball team will open play at the Frisco College Baseball Classic against Washington State at 7 p.m. Friday at Riders Field in Frisco.

The Aggies (6-2) also will play Iowa (5-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday and Wichita State (2-7) at 6 p.m. Sunday.

A&M’s starting pitchers will be sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer (1-0, 0.75 ERA), junior righty Michah Dallas (2-0, 0.63) and freshman lefty Ryan Prager (0-0, 1.80). Washington (6-3) is set to start sophomore righty Grant Taylor (1-0, 3.52), while Iowa and Wichita State have not announced their starting pitchers.