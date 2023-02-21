The fourth-ranked Texas A&M baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday, falling to Lamar 7-4 in nonconference action at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies (3-1) had little trouble sweeping Seattle over the weekend, winning Sunday’s finale 14-2 in eight innings. But the Cardinals (4-0) came to Aggieland ready for an upset and twice rallied to tie or take the lead.

A&M scored first in the third inning on Jordan Thompson’s solo home run and Jack Moss’s RBI single to center that plated Max Kaufer.

Lamar answered in the top of the fourth, tying the game 2-2 on Ryan Snell’s solo homer and Ben MacNaughton’s RBI single up the middle that scored Tanner Wilson.

A&M regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Moss drew a bases-loaded walk and Austin Bost drove in Kaeden Kent with a sacrifice fly to center.

But the Cardinals took control for good with a four-run seventh highlighted by Snell’s second homer of the game, this one a three-run shot off reliever Matt Dillard for a 6-4 lead. Lamar added an insurance run in the eighth on Jack Schell’s sacrifice fly.

Kent went 2 for 4 for the Aggies, while Thompson went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Kirkland Banks led Lamar at the plate, going 3 for 5. MacNaughton went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Snell went 2 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Lamar reliever Foster Kruezer (1-0) earned the win, striking out one and walking one over 1 2/3 shutout innings. Jackson Cleveland threw a perfect ninth with one strikeout for his second save.

A&M starter Wyatt Tucker lasted 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Dillard (0-1) took the loss. He allowed four runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout.

The Aggies will host Portland for a three-game nonconference series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday with the finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.