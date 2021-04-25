Aggie baseball team splits doubleheader with No. 5 Volunteers

The Texas A&M baseball team couldn’t dig itself out of a hole in a 6-1 loss to No. 5 Tennessee in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday at Blue Bell Park, but the Aggies worked their way out of another early deficit and rallied to win the second game 6-5 to open their three-game Southeastern Conference series.
“The should’ve, could’ve, would’ve’s have got to go out the window,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “We’ve got to go and find ways to win, and I’m just incredibly proud of our guys. Down 4-0, dead in the water, and we just found a way to fight, scratch and claw and come back and win that thing.”
A big seventh inning propelled A&M to victory in Game 2 as the Aggies (23-18, 5-12) scored four runs in the frame to take their first lead of the afternoon at 6-5.
Shortstop Kalae Harrison singled to left field with one out to drive in second baseman Ty Coleman, who led off the inning with a single. Ray Alejo then singled, and left fielder Austin Bost tied the game with a two-run double down the left-field line, taking third on an unsuccessful throw to the plate. Designated hitter Will Frizzell then gave A&M the lead with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Bost.
“We’re fighters,” Bost said. “We hit balls hard all day. Wind’s blowing in ... we barreled balls all day, and we finally got it going and it worked out for us.”
Relief pitching was a strength for the Aggies in both games.
Chris Weber threw three scoreless innings in relief of Dustin Saenz in Game 1, retiring 9 of 10 hitters. The Aggies managed just one hit in that span, keeping them from a comeback bid.
In Game 2, A&M relievers Mason Ornelas and Chandler Jozwiak allowed a combined one run and scattered five hits in five innings of work as Ornelas (3-0) collected his third win of the year and Jozwiak earned his sixth save.
Saenz and A&M’s Game 2 starter Bryce Miller struggled as both tied their career-high for runs allowed. Saenz (5-5) surrendered six runs (three earned) over six innings and took the loss in Game 1, while Miller gave up four runs in four innings. It was Miller’s fourth no-decision in his last five starts.
“Our bullpen’s been a little bit shaky here over the past couple of weeks, and for those guys to find their groove ... Chris Weber was the sharpest I’ve seen him all spring long,” Childress said. “He was outstanding for that three-inning stint. Mason Ornelas and the bullpen gave us a chance to win it.”
Tennessee (31-9, 11-6) scored runs in each of the first three innings in Game 1 to build a quick 5-0 lead.
A&M finally scratched across a run in the fifth inning to cut into Tennessee’s lead. Harrison executed a perfect hit-and-run attempt, pushing an opposite-field single into right field to score Ty Coleman from second base.
That’s all the Aggies would muster in Game 1, though. Their bats came to life in Game 2, however, as Frizzell started it by launching a two-run homer over the right-field fence in the fourth inning, cutting Tennessee’s lead to 4-2.
“There just wasn’t any give-up in anybody,” Frizzell said. “We didn’t get as many pitches as we wanted to out of the starter early, and then we got to him in the middle innings, and they pulled him, got into the bullpen, and that was where we really did some damage. I think we only won maybe two innings out of 18 today, but that’s all it took to win one of the games.”
The series finale is set for noon Sunday as the Aggies try to earn just their second SEC series win of the season.
“We have got to start winning some series,” Childress said. “It’s 27 innings in 24 hours, for all intents and purposes, and our guys need to be prepared to get unwound and get to bed and be ready to rock at high noon tomorrow. We all do.”
•
NOTES — Former A&M pitcher Ryan Hendrix made his major league debut Friday, throwing a shutout inning of relief for the Cincinnati Reds in their 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis. Hendrix was picked by the Reds in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB draft. He is the 59th Aggie to play in the majors and the first to debut this season. Hendrix went 6-7 with 10 saves, a 4.74 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 93 innings for A&M from 2014-16. Six Aggies have played in the majors this season, including A.J. Minter (Atlanta Braves), Tyler Naquin (Reds), Brooks Raley (Houston Astros), Ross Stripling (Toronto Blue Jays) and Michael Wacha (Tampa Bay Rays).