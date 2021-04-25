Aggie baseball team splits doubleheader with No. 5 Volunteers

That’s all the Aggies would muster in Game 1, though. Their bats came to life in Game 2, however, as Frizzell started it by launching a two-run homer over the right-field fence in the fourth inning, cutting Tennessee’s lead to 4-2.

“There just wasn’t any give-up in anybody,” Frizzell said. “We didn’t get as many pitches as we wanted to out of the starter early, and then we got to him in the middle innings, and they pulled him, got into the bullpen, and that was where we really did some damage. I think we only won maybe two innings out of 18 today, but that’s all it took to win one of the games.”

The series finale is set for noon Sunday as the Aggies try to earn just their second SEC series win of the season.

“We have got to start winning some series,” Childress said. “It’s 27 innings in 24 hours, for all intents and purposes, and our guys need to be prepared to get unwound and get to bed and be ready to rock at high noon tomorrow. We all do.”

•

NOTES — Former A&M pitcher Ryan Hendrix made his major league debut Friday, throwing a shutout inning of relief for the Cincinnati Reds in their 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis. Hendrix was picked by the Reds in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB draft. He is the 59th Aggie to play in the majors and the first to debut this season. Hendrix went 6-7 with 10 saves, a 4.74 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 93 innings for A&M from 2014-16. Six Aggies have played in the majors this season, including A.J. Minter (Atlanta Braves), Tyler Naquin (Reds), Brooks Raley (Houston Astros), Ross Stripling (Toronto Blue Jays) and Michael Wacha (Tampa Bay Rays).