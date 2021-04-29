Aggie baseball team heads to Mississippi State looking to boost NCAA tournament chances

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They’re much better at the top, but WarrenNolan.com, a live-tabulating RPI website, has projected the Aggies to win four more games out of their final 13 and finish with an RPI of 101st. Both D1Baseball.com and Baseball America have left the Aggies out of their latest projected NCAA tournament field of 64.

Beyond this weekend’s matchup with Mississippi State, A&M will host Ole Miss (RPI ranking of 15th), play at No. 68 Auburn (68th) and host No. 23 LSU (23rd).

“Every game at this point is a must win,” A&M senior center fielder Ray Alejo said. “Not that we should be putting pressure on ourselves, but we need to attack every game and win every inning.”

Beyond fighting to continue the program’s NCAA tournament streak, Childress is fighting for his job. His contract expires June 30. He last received an extension in 2016 in a deal that pays $750,000 annually.

Whether it be for postseason dreams or for their coach, Alejo said he believes there is some level of pressing among the younger players on the team that has contributed to their lack of success at times this season.