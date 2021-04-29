Aggie baseball team heads to Mississippi State looking to boost NCAA tournament chances

The near-guarantee that comes with Texas A&M baseball head coach Rob Childress is early June baseball as the Aggies play in an NCAA tournament regional.
With Childress at the helm, the Aggies are one of three programs to play in the last 13 consecutive NCAA tournaments, alongside Florida State (42 straight) and Vanderbilt (14 straight). A&M hasn’t missed a tournament since 2006, Childress’ first season in Aggieland.
The Aggies (24-19, 5-13) will begin a three-game Southeastern Conference series at No. 5 Mississippi State (29-10, 11-7) at 6:30 p.m. Friday with their backs squarely against the wall in terms of continuing their NCAA tournament streak.
“They are all absolutely must-wins,” Childress said. “We have got to go and play well. Even if we don’t play well, we have to find a way to win ugly. Whatever it takes.”
Though RPI isn’t the only factor considered in tournament selection, the Aggies enter the weekend series with an RPI of 82nd, well above the natural cutoff of 64 teams that make the NCAA tournament. The Aggies’ win over No. 1 Arkansas two weeks ago did provide a nearly 40-place improvement from 122nd prior to the series.
In 2006, A&M finished the season with an RPI ranking of 63rd. That season, A&M went 2-13 against teams ranked in the RPI’s top 25, 3-10 against teams ranked 26th-50th, 6-4-1 against teams ranked 51st-100th and 8-3 against teams ranked 101st-150th. A&M’s records against the same four groups this season include 6-11, 4-2, 2-5 and 12-1.
They’re much better at the top, but WarrenNolan.com, a live-tabulating RPI website, has projected the Aggies to win four more games out of their final 13 and finish with an RPI of 101st. Both D1Baseball.com and Baseball America have left the Aggies out of their latest projected NCAA tournament field of 64.
Beyond this weekend’s matchup with Mississippi State, A&M will host Ole Miss (RPI ranking of 15th), play at No. 68 Auburn (68th) and host No. 23 LSU (23rd).
“Every game at this point is a must win,” A&M senior center fielder Ray Alejo said. “Not that we should be putting pressure on ourselves, but we need to attack every game and win every inning.”
Beyond fighting to continue the program’s NCAA tournament streak, Childress is fighting for his job. His contract expires June 30. He last received an extension in 2016 in a deal that pays $750,000 annually.
Whether it be for postseason dreams or for their coach, Alejo said he believes there is some level of pressing among the younger players on the team that has contributed to their lack of success at times this season.
“There’s a lot of guys that are needing to do what they need to do,” Alejo said. “Just a few more guys need to step up and take care when Chandler [Jozwiak] can’t be on the mound or other guys aren’t up at the plate.”
•
NOTES — The Aggies will stick to their typical starting rotation of late. A&M senior left-hander Dustin Saenz (5-5, 3.97 ERA) will face MSU freshman right-hander Christian MacLead (3-3, 3.40) on Friday. A&M senior right-hander Bryce Miller (2-1, 3.82) will face MSU freshman righty Will Bednar (3-1, 3.32), and A&M freshman righty Nathan Dettmer (3-1, 3.59) will face freshman righty Jackson Fristoe (3-3, 4.54).