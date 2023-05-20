STARKVILLE, Miss. — Trevor Werner, Brett Minnich and Jack Moss led an offensive onslaught as the Texas A&M baseball banged out 15 hits to wrap up the regular season with a 15-10 victory over Mississippi State in Southeastern Conference action Saturday at Dudy Noble Field.

A&M (32-23, 14-16) hit four home runs led by Werner, who blasted two of them while going 2 for 4 with four RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. Minnich added a grand slam in fourth that put the Aggies up 7-1 and finished the day 2 for 5 with five RBIs, while Moss went 4 for 6 with two runs scored.

The offensive fireworks extended throughout the lineup and began after Mississippi State (27-26, 10-21) took a 1-0 lead on Slate Alford’s second-inning homer.

A&M took the lead for good the next half inning on Hunter Haas’ two-run homer to left that plated Austin Bost, who singled to lead off the frame. The Aggies extended their lead to 9-1 in the top of the fourth thanks to Werner’s solo shot, Minnich’s grand slam, Hass’ fielder’s choice RBI and Werner’s sacrifice fly as A&M batted around.

Werner ripped his second homer in the sixth, a two-run shot that put A&M ahead 11-1. From there the Bulldogs flirted with a comeback, cutting the Aggies’ lead to as little as 12-8 in the bottom of the seventh when Wil Hoyle singled in Alford, but reliever Troy Wansing finally shut down Mississippi State by retiring the final four batters in order on 12 pitches, striking out two.

In fact, A&M’s first four pitchers each surrendered at least one earned run and two hits, though starter Will Johnston had an otherwise solid outing. He gave up one run on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings (76 pitches).

A&M reliever Brad Rudis (5-0) got credit for the win, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts over an inning.

The Aggie staff fared better than the Bulldogs’ beginning with starter Jurrangelo Cijntje (3-5), who gave up six runs on four hits and walk with two strikeouts over three innings.

With the win, A&M finished fifth in the SEC West and 10th overall in the conference. The Aggies will open the SEC tournament against seventh-seeded Tennessee (38-18, 16-14) at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

The game is part of the single-elimination first round with the winners advancing to the double-elimination portion of the tournament in which the top four seeds await: Florida (42-13, 20-10), Arkansas (39-15, 20-10), LSU (42-13, 19-10) and Vanderbilt (37-17, 19-11).

The Aggie-Volunteer winner will play the Razorbacks at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday in Hoover. The loser will await announcement of the NCAA tournament field at 11 a.m. May 29.

NOTES — Saturday’s start time was pushed back an hour and a half to 3:30 p.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast.