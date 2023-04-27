FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jace Bohrofen ripped a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the sixth-ranked Arkansas baseball team a 7-5 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday in their Southeastern Conference series opener at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Tied at 5 after the top of the fifth inning, the teams remained knotted until the bottom of the eighth when Caleb Cali drew a leadoff walk against A&M reliever Brandyn Garcia. Will Johnston then relieved Garcia, and Bohrofen sent Johnston’s second pitch of the night over the fence in right field for a two-run lead.

Arkansas reliever Hagen Smith (6-1) retired the side in order in the top of the ninth to earn the win. Smith pitched four innings, allowing just two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Arkansas (31-11, 12-7) struck first with five runs in the bottom of the second including Peyton Stovall’s grand slam.

The Aggies (25-17, 9-10) answered with four runs in the fourth on home runs by Jordan Thompson and Hunter Haas. Jace Laviolette and Ryan Targac hit back-to-back singles with one out, and Thompson drove them in with a three-run shot to left field. Two batters later, Haas hit a two-out solo homer to cut Arkansas’ lead to 5-4.

A&M then tied the game at 5 in the top of the fifth on Austin Bost’s sacrifice fly to center that scored Trevor Werner, who led off the frame with a single.

The bullpens took control from there after both starting pitchers struggled early.

Troy Wansing started on the mound for A&M but lasted just three innings, giving up five runs on five hits and six walks with three strikeouts.

Arkansas starter Hunter Hollan didn’t fare much better, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout.

A&M used six different pitchers and combined they walked 14. Carson Lambert struck out four over 1 2/3 shutout innings, and Matt Dillard retired two batters without allowing a run. Garcia (1-1) took the loss, allowing one earned run over 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit. He gave up three walks and struck out three.

The series will continue at 6 p.m. Friday with the finale at 11 a.m. Saturday.