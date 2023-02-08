Texas A&M’s Aggie Baseball Hour radio show with head coach Jim Schlossnagle will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM). The show airs live from Rudy’s BBQ in College Station. The show will include installments on March 15, April 12 and May 10.
Aggie Baseball Hour to debut Thursday on KZNE
