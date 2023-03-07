The Texas A&M baseball team will play Incarnate Word at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.

The 19th-ranked Aggies (7-4) are coming off a 4-2 victory over Texas Tech in the last game of the weekend Shriners Children’s College Classic at Houston’s Minute Maid Park that lasted 16 innings.

Incarnate Word (6-6), which competes in the Southland Conference, is coming off a three-game sweep of Louisiana-Monroe.

A&M’s starting pitcher is expected to be junior right-hander Wyatt Tucker (0-0, 3.60 ERA) while Incarnate will counter with senior right-hander Seth Higdon (0-1, 3.86 ERA).

The Aggies will be at Rice on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and return home for a weekend series against Northern Kentucky with games at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the final game a time change because of travel.

A&M’s victory over Texas Tech was highlighted by the Aggies tying the game in the ninth on four walks and relief pitcher Evan Aschenbeck retiring 14 straight batters.