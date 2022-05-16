ACC's Virginia Tech having a surprise season; A&M keeps moving up

The Virginia Tech baseball team, a traditional also-ran in the Atlantic Coast Conference, has reached unprecedented heights and is looking for more with one week left in the regular season.

The Hokies (36-11, 16-9) are coming off their first conference series win over Louisville and are ranked third in the USA Today coaches poll. D1Baseball.com has Virginia Tech as a No. 4 national seed in its latest NCAA tournament projections. A program that has never advanced past regionals isn’t afraid to let it be known the College World Series is the goal in coach John Szefc’s fifth season.

“We’ve been thinking that since the start,” right fielder Nick Biddison told the Roanoke (Virginia) Times after Sunday’s 6-4 win. “We know we’re a good enough group to go to Omaha. Coach Szefc is kind of pushing that. He’s like, ‘We’re a good enough team to play deep in the postseason.’”

The Hokies’ baseball history is modest. They made four NCAA tournament appearances from 1994-2000 but only two since, in 2010 and 2013. They haven’t won even a share of a conference title since 2002 (Big East). Since they began playing baseball in the ACC in 2005, the Hokies have finished sixth or seventh in their division 10 times and never higher than third.

Outfielders Jack Hurley, Gavin Cross and Biddison and shortstop Tanner Schobel returned from last year’s team, which was 27-25 and 16-20 in the ACC. All four have batting averages of .335 or higher and have combined for 44 of the Hokies’ 88 homers.

Graduate transfer Eduardo Malinowski has hit 10 homers, matching his total in four seasons at Penn, and his three errors are tied for fewest among second basemen with more than 150 chances.

Sophomore Griffin Green (7-2, 3.78 ERA) has held down the No. 1 starter’s job and freshman Drue Hackenberg (9-1, 2.54) leads the ACC in wins as the No. 2. Closer Kiernan Higgins (3-0, 2.22 ERA, 4 saves), who pitched at Division II Shippensburg last season, has allowed six earned runs in his 16 appearances and none over his last seven innings.

The Hokies, picked sixth in the Coastal Division in the preseason, have won 26 of 31 and are 11-5 against ranked teams. The Saturday and Sunday wins over Louisville came after the Hokies allowed six runs over the last two innings in an 8-1 loss Friday.

“That’s like a mental test,” Szefc said. “The fact that we were able to come back off of that and kind of do what we did, I think hopefully it speaks a lot to the guys in our dugout and our coaching staff.”

A&M keeps moving up in the polls. Texas A&M (33-16, 17-10 SEC) jumped five spots to 11th in this week’s USA Today coaches poll. The Aggies are sixth in D1Baseball.com, a jump of four spots. A&M, which swept defending national champ Mississippi State over the weekend, made the biggest leap in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s top 30, going from 16th to fourth behind Tennessee (45-7), Oregon State (40-11) and Virginia Tech. The coaches have Tennessee, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Stanford (33-14), Arkansas (37-14), Miami (37-14), Texas Tech (35-16), Oklahoma State (34-17), Louisville (35-15) and Virginia (37-13) ahead of A&M. D1Baseball.com has Tennessee, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Stanford and Texas Tech ahead of the Aggies who have won six straight Southeastern Conference series.

Rebels on the national radar again. Mississippi (31-19) has won seven straight games following its first three-game road sweep of LSU and has surged into contention for an NCAA regional bid. The Rebels had started SEC play 4-12 and now are 13-14. The Rebels, who swept LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time, play host to the Aggies this week in a Thursday through Saturday series.

Ole Miss was scheduled to play at Arkansas State on Tuesday night, but canceled the game because of travel and scheduling circumstances. A&M previously canceled its Tuesday night game against Incarnate Word. It was a mutual decision between the schools as A&M didn’t want to hurt its NCAA RPI ranking where A&M has climbed to 19th. That is sixth in the SEC behind 1, Tennessee; 3, Vanderbilt, 4 Auburn; 7 Georgia; and 16, Florida.

Red Raiders rising. Texas Tech had its best weekend of the season, posting a road sweep of Oklahoma State in a matchup of top-10 teams and positioning itself to win or share the Big 12 regular-season title for the fourth time since 2016. First-place TCU (32-18) finished conference play 16-8. Texas Tech (35-16) is 14-7 in the Big 12 and would win the championship outright with a sweep of Oklahoma at home.

Pac-12 in play. Oregon State’s series loss to Arizona leaves four teams in contention to win or share the Pac-12 title. Second-place Stanford (33-14, 18-9) hosts last-place Southern California this week and is one game behind the Oregon State (40-11, 19-8).

Third-place UCLA (33-18, 17-10), two games behind, visits Oregon State in control of its destiny. Defending champion (35-18, 16-11) and fourth-place Arizona is three games out entering its series at Oregon.

Big Ten battle. Maryland (41-10) and Rutgers (39-12) go into the final week tied for first at 16-5 in the Big Ten with Iowa (30-17) and Illinois (28-20) each two games behind at 14-7.

The Terrapins visit eighth-place Purdue and the Scarlet Knights go to sixth-place Michigan. Iowa hosts Indiana, which is tied for sixth, and Illinois goes to fifth-place Penn State.