A wait might be in order for Texas A&M baseball players during the 2022 MLB draft

Texas A&M baseball players being taken in the Major League Baseball draft has typically been a foregone conclusion. Since the MLB amateur draft began in 1965, at least one Aggie has been selected every year.

But circumstances have changed.

The draft is reduced to 20 rounds, a change that has stuck since the summer of 2020, and an influx of college baseball players due to the COVID-19 extra year of eligibility might make it unlikely for an Aggie to hear his name called during this year’s draft set for Sunday through Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Across the board, none of A&M’s national semifinal squad cracked any of the major publications’ top 500 prospects. There are 612 total picks in the draft.

Junior starting pitcher Micah Dallas is the only player to have his name listed on the top 600 picks by ProspectsLive.com, coming in at No. 534.

The last time A&M had only one player picked in the draft was 1983 when Rick Luecken was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 27th round.

The Aggies have four graduate players who hope to hear their name called next week: outfielder Dylan Rock, pitcher Jacob Palisch, catcher Troy Claunch and infielder Kole Kaler. All four were one-year transfers for first-year Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

A&M has at least 11 draft eligible players, including infielder Trevor Werner, designated hitter Austin Bost, outfielder Brett Minnich, outfielder Jordan Thompson, relief pitcher Joseph Menefee and relief pitcher Will Johnston. A player becomes draft eligible after his third college season or his 21st birthday.

A&M’s real draft action could come from its 2022 recruiting class, which features five players on Prospects Live’s top 600. Katy outfielder Jace LaViolette headlines the group at No. 314, followed by Chorus Christi Calallen left-handed pitcher Justin Lamkin at No. 398. Ridge Point shortstop Justin Vossos is ranked 402nd with Lake Travis right-hander Luke Jackson at No. 547 and Prosper right-hander Lucas Davenport at No. 565.

The first two rounds will kick off the three-day event starting at 6 p.m. Sunday followed by rounds three through 10 at 3 p.m. Monday and Rounds 11 through 20 at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Day 1 will be broadcast on ESPN and the MLB Network, while the following two days will be streamed live online at MLB.com.