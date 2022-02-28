A&M's Dallas earns SEC honors

The redshirt sophomore left-handers have combined to strike out 46 batters and walk just three in 23 2/3 innings for the Seminoles (5-2). They’ve allowed one run and nine hits.

“They’re two different guys, Messick and Hubbart. That’s what makes it tough on people,” coach Mike Martin Jr. said. “They’re two totally different animals but cut from the same cloth of wanting to be the best they can possibly be.”

Messick turned in one of the top performances of the weekend, allowing one hit over seven innings in a 7-0 win over Samford on Friday. He walked none and struck out 13, his second straight outing with double-digit strikeouts and seventh of his career.

“I was telling my coaches I don’t know if I’ve had a guy or seen a guy in college baseball as good as him,” Martin said. “He’ll gut things out when things aren’t going his way and when he doesn’t have his best stuff.”

Messick throws a mid-90s fastball, curve, slider and changeup — and all of them were working against Samford. Martin said calling pitches is like playing a video game for pitching coach Jimmy Belanger.

Hubbart on Saturday allowed four hits, walked one and struck out nine in six innings in a 7-1 win.