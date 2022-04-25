A&M wraps up homestand against Sam Houston State tonight

The Texas A&M baseball team will play the Sam Houston State Bearkats at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park to wrap up a five-game homestand.

A&M took two of three over the weekend against third-ranked Arkansas, winning its third straight Southeastern Conference series. The Aggies (25-14, 10-8) have won eight of their last 11 games with all but two of the victories against ranked teams.

Sam Houston State is 22-17, including a Southwest Division-leading 13-5 in the Western Athletic Conference. West Division-leading Grand Canyon (27-14, 15-3) is the one with a better league record in the 13-team conference. The Bearkats are coming off a road weekend sweep of Tarleton State (13-26, 6-12). SHSU junior outfielder Carlos Contreras was the WAC hitter of the week. He was 12 for 15 against Tarleton with 11 runs batted in.

A&M’s starting pitcher is expected to be freshman left-hander Ryan Prager (1-1, 5.02 earned run average). SHSU will counter with Madisonville junior right-hander Matt Rudis (0-4, 7.67 ERA), who is the older brother of A&M freshman right-hander Brad Rudis (3-0, 3.04 ERA) who was the winning pitcher in Sunday’s 11-10 victory over Arkansas.

A&M since an 8-2 loss to Houston on March 15 has won five straight nonconference midweek games including victories over No. 8 Texas, No. 15 Texas State and No. 25 Dallas Baptist. The Aggies hold a 90-42-2 edge over the Bearcats in the Highway 30 rivalry. SHSU won last year’s game at Don Sanders Stadium, rallying from a 5-1 deficit for an 8-6 victory.

A&M will open at three-game SEC series at Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

Aggies in the rankings: A&M is ranked 21st by d1baseball.com, but failed to crack the USA Today/coaches poll Top 25. Georgia Southern was 25th with 81 points followed by Arizona 65 points and A&M 63 points. A&M is ranked 23rd by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball. A&M is 21st in the NCAA RPI rankings, jumping 12 spots. The Aggies are the seventh-best SEC team behind 1, Tennessee; 5, Georgia; 8, Vanderbilt; 13, Florida; 16, Auburn; and 17, LSU.

National honors for Palisch: A&M graduate left-hander Jacob Palisch was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s national players of the week. Palisch saved both victories against Arkansas. He struck out 10 in six innings. Other players cited by Collegiate Baseball were Grambling State right-hander Shemar Page (7-inning perfect game in a 16-0 victory over Alcorn with 13 strikeouts); Fairfield right-hander Jake Noviello (7-inning perfect game in a 10-0 victory over Saint Peter’s with only 71 pitches); Tennessee Tech OF Ryan Guardino (7 HRs in three games against Tennessee-Martin, going 10 for 17 with 11 RBIs); Clemson 3B Max Wagner (6 HRs, 10 RBIs in 5 games); Vanderbilt right-hander Chris McElvain (7 no-hit innings in a 10-0 victory over Kentucky); Eastern Kentucky OF Kendal Ewell (5 HRs in three games); N.C. State DH Tommy White (5 HRs, 8 RBIs, going 11 for 18 in 4 games); Texas 1B Ivan Melendez (5 HRs, 11 RBIs in 5 games); Southern Mississippi right-hander Tanner Hall (13 strikeouts over 8 innings in a 1-0 victory over Rice); Western Michigan 1B Cade Sullivan (4 HRs, 3 2Bs, 14 RBIs); Missouri State OF Dakota Kotowski (4 HRs in 4 games); Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 1B Brennan Orf (4 HRs, 2 2Bs, 9 RBIs, going 11 for 14 in 4 games); New Mexico State 1B Logan Gallina (4 HRs, 13 RBIs in 4 games); Oregon State OF Wade Meckler (6 2Bs, 1 HR, 8 RBIs, 2 game-winning hits, 1 game-tying hit).

SEC players of the week. Mississippi State’s Brad Crumbest was the SEC player of the week. He had seven hits, including two homers and a pair of doubles as the Bulldogs went 3-1, including taking two of three at Ole Miss. McElvain was the pitcher of the week as he combined with Christian Little for the program’s first combined no-hitter since 2003. Tennessee’s Christian Moore was the freshman of the week. He hit a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning against Florida to the game at 4 and then hit a game-winning two-run homer in the 11th for the 6-4 victory, giving the Vols their first seep over Florida on the road since 2001.