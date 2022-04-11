A&M will open 4-game road trip tonight at A&M-CC

The Texas A&M baseball team will play four road games in five days starting with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Whataburger Field, home of the Houston Astros’ Double-A minor league team the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The Aggies will open a three-game Southeastern Conference series at 10th-ranked Georgia (24-8, 8-4) at 5 p.m. Thursday.

A&M (19-12, 6-6), coming off taking two of three from Kentucky, will start sophomore right-hander Will Johnston (0-1, 4.91 earned run average) against the Southland Conference’s Islanders (16-17, 3-6) who are coming off losing two of three at Southeastern Louisiana.

The Aggies, who are 12-0 against the Islanders, will be playing at Whataburger Field for only the second time in the series with the other a 5-3 victory in 2018.

Rock solid. A&M graduate outfielder Dylan Rock shared SEC player of the week honors with Auburn senior first baseman Sonny DiChiara. Rock batted .429 in four games (6 for 14). He also walked six times and scored eight runs. Rock reached base at least twice in every game last week. DiChiara hit three homers and drove in eight runs as the 22nd-ranked Tigers won three of four games to crack the top 25. Sharing SEC pitcher of the week honors were Auburn sophomore right-hander Joseph Gonzalez and Alabama junior right-hander Garrett McMillan. Gonzalez (4-0) threw a complete game in an 8-2 victory over Vanderbilt to clinch the series for the Tigers. He struck out eight with no walks. McMillan threw six innings in a 7-4 victory over Ole Miss on Friday. He struck out seven and walked three, allowing one earned run.

In the polls. Tennessee (31-1) remains atop the polls for a third straight week. Oregon State (24-7), Miami (26-6), Texas Tech (27-8) and Arkansas (23-7) round out the USA Today/coaches’ poll top five. Miami, Oregon State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State (23-9) are second through fifth by D1baseball.com. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association have Oregon State second followed by Miami, Arkansas and Texas Tech.

Tennessee keeps rolling. The Volunteers became the first SEC team to open 12-0 in league play after sweeping Missouri. They also have won an SEC record-tying 23 games in a row and 81 of their last 100.

The Vols are not lacking for confidence. Their home run celebrations have made them a target for critics the past year, most notably, Drew Gilbert’s walk-off grand slam against Wright State last year in the NCAA regionals. He flipped his bat, skipped and jumped, and heaved his helmet before touching home.

“We took that villain role and we fed off that,” relief pitcher Redmond Walsh said. “We've got guys like Drew Gilbert who, legit, wants to fight everybody it feels like and be the guy that has a target on his back.”

In the opener of the series at Vanderbilt on April 1, Jordan Beck’s first-inning homer was disallowed because his bat was deemed illegal on a technicality and he was called out. When Luc Lipcius homered the next inning and crossed the plate, he put his bat up to his eyes and stared at the barrel as if to inspect it to make sure it was legal.

“I said some choice words to the umpire and their dugout and ... it was one of those things you had to do, to get back at them and make it a little chippy,” Lipcius said.

Beavers prevail. Oregon State had never swept Southern California in Los Angeles until this past weekend as the Beavers outscored USC 19-6 in the three games.

Mountaineers climbing. West Virginia was picked eighth in the nine-team Big 12 by the coaches, but the first-place Mountaineers (20-10, 5-1) play host to Oklahoma State (23-9, 7-2) this weekend.

Rutgers rolling. Rutgers is just past the midway point of what so far has been its best season since 2007, when it shared the Big East championship and made its most recent NCAA tournament. The Big Ten-leading Scarlet Knights (25-6, 8-1) have won 10 in a row following a three-game sweep at Nebraska.

The Scarlet Knights have been unable to crack the national rankings. Attribute that to a schedule strength ranking of 209th and playing in the No. 8 conference in RPI, just behind the Missouri Valley and Sun Belt.