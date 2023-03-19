Top-ranked LSU after scoring four runs in the first inning appeared headed to a Sunday victory and sweep of its Southeastern Conference opening series, but Texas A&M pulled off an improbable 8-6 comeback victory, led by a pair of unlikely players.

A&M freshman pitcher Justin Lamkin supplied the sling shot and junior outfielder Stanley Tucker delivered the go-ahead blow as the 15th-ranked Aggies (14-6, 1-2) toppled college baseball’s best, ending LSU’s 13-game winning streak. Lamkin supplied a much-needed 4 1/3 innings of relief, setting the stage for A&M’s eighth-inning comeback.

Senior Austin Bost led off the eighth with a single and junior Ryan Targac was hit by a pitch. LSU (18-2, 2-1) brought in Christian Little, sporting an 0.69 ERA, who retired the only four batters he faced in Friday’s 9-0 victory. Little lost an eight-pitch battle with freshman Jace LaViolette who walked to load the bases. Little struck out senior Jordan Thompson and junior pinch hitter Trevor Werner, leaving the Aggies 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position. But freshman pinch hitter Kasen Wells walked on a full-count pitch to pull A&M within 6-5. The right-handed hitting Tucker got ahead 2-0 and smashed a single into left field to give A&M the lead, sending the crowd of 6,144 into a frenzy.

Tucker, a transfer from New Mexico Junior College, came into the game with only two hits in nine at-bats.

“He’s a great teammate,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “It’s hard for a junior college player to come in and not play. It shows you the character and the human being that he is. He’s hung in there and he got rewarded today.”

Tucker had a good batting practice, tempting Schlossnagle to put him in the starting lineup, but instead Tucker came off the bench as a pinch hitter in the fifth. He had a nine pitch at-bat for a single and scored on Hunter Haas’ two-run double to pull A&M within 6-4. He added an inning-ending diving catch of a sinking liner in the sixth, preventing LSU from scoring a run.

“Stanley is such a beloved guy,” Schlossnagle said. “He brings a lot of energy to the team and we need that right now. Tuck was awesome, great at-bats and he made a great catch in center field.”

A&M didn’t rest on Tucker’s clutch hit. The Aggies pulled off a double steal, which then allowed Tucker to score on Haas’ infield hit, his fourth hit of the game. Without the stolen bases, it would have been an easy force at third base.

LSU, which scored only one run after having a 5-1 lead after two, managed to get a one-out single in the ninth, but nothing more.

“[This win] says a lot about the character of our team,” Schlossnagle said. “We’re down a bunch of players and then you get players like Tucker come in there and give you a little bit of a spark.”

Lamkin shut LSU’s offense down by simply throwing strikes.

A&M starter Chris Cortez didn’t make it out of the second inning, giving up five runs on four hits and four walks. It mirrored Saturday’s game when fellow sophomore Troy Wansing didn’t make it out of the third inning because he walked six and hit a batter.

Lamkin was razor sharp, throwing 78 pitches, 48 of them strikes. Lamkin, who threw four innings in Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Houston by throwing 76 pitches, ran out of gas when the left-hander walked Josh Pearson to lead off the seventh. A&M’s pitching reverted to its dangerous ways as sophomore right-hander Robert Hogan walked a batter and hit a batter to load the bases. Junior left-hander Will Johnston performed a la Lamkin, retiring three straight batters, getting nicked for a sacrifice fly that made it 6-4.

“The name of the game this weekend for us to have a chance to win the series was left-handed pitching,” Schlossnagle said. “Those guys are great hitters against anybody, but we had enough left-handed pitching to win a game or two, but the guys just didn’t throw it over the plate.”

Johnston (2-0) in getting the victory allowed only one hit in three innings, striking out three with no walks. It was his sixth straight scoreless outing.

A&M tried to build on Johnston’s great effort in the seventh by threatening to tie or take the lead in the bottom of the frame. Tucker walked with one out and Haas followed with a single. Jack Moss lined out to third baseman Tommy White who had a chance for a double play with Tucker off second, but LSU’s shortstop couldn’t handle the throw. A pitch later, Tucker wasn’t as lucky. He was caught between second and third and when the catcher threw to second base, Tucker almost made it to third, but White with a hard tag got the out as Tucker couldn’t keep his hand on the bag. The call held up on review.