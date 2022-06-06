A&M ends TCU domination with dominating 9th

The seismic sighs you’ve been experiencing in the last 36 hours are just thankful responses by Aggies who are appreciative the TCU jinx is finally over.

It doesn’t get much better than Texas A&M’s 15-9 victory over the Horned Frogs to win the College Station Regional on Sunday night at Blue Bell Park. Let’s be honest, A&M’s turnaround season would have had a lousy ending if TCU had found a way to end the Aggies’ season for the fifth straight time.

First-year Aggie skipper Jim Schlossngale has done wonders, but he just had to find a way to beat his former team. There was even more pressure after the way Sunday’s game unfolded as midnight approached in the five-hour instant classic.

Dylan Rock’s three-run, no-doubt homer to cap a five-run seventh inning and give A&M a 7-3 lead had the feel of something special. It was rather magical. Rock flipped his bat as he approached first base with 6,525 fans reveling in the much-anticipated moment that had been a decade in the making. It seemed the TCU hex was over. Think again.

The feeling quickly subsided and was replaced by anxiety — high anxiety. TCU’s Tommy Sacco hit a two-out, two-run homer an inning later and the Horned Frogs had a 9-8 lead and they were a mere three outs from forcing an if game. Things actually could have gotten worse, much worse. If A&M had lost Sunday’s game the disgust wouldn’t have been akin to when the Horned Frogs won in super regionals and at the College World Series, but it could have led to one humdinger of a loss.

Yes, A&M’s season would have been alive had it lost, but all the momentum would have been on TCU’s side — along with history. And much of the hope Schlossngale had built would be severely damaged. But it turned out A&M had more than hope, it had confidence.

A&M’s bats drove a stake through the heartbeat of TCU’s jinx one swing at a time in a seven-run ninth inning. It was a beat down for the ages. Yeah, winning super regionals and getting to the College World Series and winning a game for the first time since 1999 are the goals, but man that was a gigantic step on the path.

TCU owned A&M in the five-run seventh, much as it owned the Aggies in past showdowns. You gotta give the Horned Frogs credit for how they responded. That’s the way you dominate a series. Yet their response allowed the Aggies to go them one better.

A&M left no doubt it was the better team and past results against TCU are just that, past results. Just add the accomplishment to the others — going from worst to first turnaround in the Southeastern Conference’s West Division and being the first top eight national seed since 2016.

And to quote A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher, “we aren’t done yet.”

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

