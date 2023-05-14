By Sunday morning, Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle thought the Sunday rubber game against Alabama at Blue Bell Park was canceled.

The field, at the time, had been deemed unplayable and both Schlossnagle and Alabama interim head coach Jason Jackson had agreed the safest thing for everyone involved was to not play.

But ultimately, the game started seven hours after the scheduled first pitch and the Aggies took an 11-0 thrashing. The game took place, because Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne made a last-second push to have it played, Schlossnagle said.

“I personally try and take into account everybody else that’s involved including [media], people that work at the stadium, concessions and grounds crew,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s Mother’s Day. I’m not trying to avoid a game. We needed to play and we needed to win and we didn’t. I met with the players. I sent them home and apparently … their athletic director got involved and the league put a hold on it.”

A&M first baseman Jack Moss said most of the hitters remained at Blue Bell Park to work in the batting cage, believing they had an extra day off. By the time they found out the game would be played, it didn’t take long for them to phase back into a pregame routine, Moss said.

The field staff already had their hands full with a weekend that featured thunderstorms for the majority of the three days. Sunday’s rubber match was initially scheduled for a 3 p.m. first pitch and a broadcast on the SEC Network, but was moved to a noon start late Saturday night. By the following morning, the decision was made to cancel the game, and a press release was issued. Minutes later, the decision was reversed and Game 3 was on delay.

“I try to keep everybody involved,” Schlossnagle said. “In my mind, I hate to make people sit around for 8, 9, 10 hours. It used to be that the home school made the decision, but that’s apparently not the case.”

In the mean time, assistant athletics director for sports fields Nick McKenna, A&M director of sports fields Andrew Healy and their crew manually cranked a hand pump to run water through a hose that draped over center field to drain the outfield water. When that method stalled, they stepped on large sponge-like pads to collect the water, rung the saturation out into a bucket and handed the buckets over the fence to the parents of Aggie players and fans who were willing to lend a hand.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in the crew, because they always work their butts off and somehow we always pull things off, even if we might not think we can,” Healy said. “We had a weird feeling that, ‘It’s a lot, but we can do it.’”

At 4 p.m., both coaches, several players and A&M athletic officials walked the outfield and deemed the surface to be playable enough for a 7 p.m. first pitch.

“For a while we deemed the field unplayable, then they wanted us to work on it for a while and then the sun came out,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s not why we lost the game, but that’s no why we lost the game.”

Not long after the seven-hour wait ended, the Aggies (30-22, 12-15) found themselves in an insurmountable hole.

Alabama right fielder Andrew Pinckney hit his third home run of the series in the top of the first to get the Crimson Tide (35-17, 13-14) on the board. An inning later, left fielder Tommy Seidl launched a no-doubt grand slam into left center, making the Aggie deficit 5-0 before A&M had made it through their lineup once.

Alabama added unnecessary insurance with a ground-out RBI by Drew Williamson in the seventh and then a five-spot in the top of the ninth on four singles.

Aggie starter Troy Wansing (2-3) couldn’t make it out of the first inning, giving up the solo home run and walking two batters on 21 pitches. Reliever Justin Lamkin gave up the grand slam, leading off three more Aggie relievers that would give up at least a run over the next five innings.

Robert Hogan stepped in with two outs in the ninth and allowed four runs to cross before Josh Stewart put the Tide bats to bed.

Alabama starter Jacob McNairy (6-1) rolled through seven scoreless innings, allowing six hits. He struck out nine and walked one.

A&M has one last series to make its mark on the regular season against a Mississippi State squad that, though they hold a 7-19 record in SEC play, took a series from second-ranked LSU this weekend.

With an NCAA RPI ranking of 39, the Aggies’ chances of hosting a regional are non-existent. But Schlossnagle referenced the 2017 A&M squad that saw a super regional drop into Blue Bell Park thanks to a Davidson upset of national-seeded North Carolina. Schlossnagle challenged his veterans to continue working for the off chance that they too could get more games in Blue Bell Park.

“You’ve got a lot of older players in there pretty hurt, because they don’t want that to be their last game at Olsen Field,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s what I told them. If you want to play here again, then go play better.”