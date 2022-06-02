A&M Consolidated grad Garrett Wright has transformed into one of TCU’s top pitchers

When TCU sophomore pitcher Garrett Wright saw that the Horned Frogs had been sent to the College Station Regional, he said his first thought was simple.

“I get to go back home.”

Wright, a College Station native and 2020 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School, traded his maroon for purple when he went off to college, but now the sophomore returns to his hometown as one of the Horned Frogs’ top relievers.

“I’ll get to see a lot of old friends back here in town,” Wright said. “I know quite a few guys on the A&M staff. It’s going to be really fun. My family doesn’t have to travel very far. It’s going to be really fun being back in town and playing where I used to come to a game every weekend when I was younger.”

As a freshman in 2021, Wright was third on the team in appearances (19) and posted a 3-1 record with one save and a 3.63 ERA. This season, Wright has emerged as TCU’s closer and picked up four saves in conference play, helping the Horned Frogs win the Big 12 Conference’s regular season title.

“He’s a guy that has done a good job,” TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos said. “It hasn’t always been easy, especially at the beginning of this year. He wasn’t our closer. He wasn’t out setup guy. He was kind of in those lopsided games when he was going to pitch. Credit to him that he kept working on a daily basis and got to the point midway through the year where we threw him in some save situations and he did an awesome job. Now he’s established himself as the closer.”

Saarloos, who is in his first year as TCU’s head coach after serving as an assistant since 2013, said the Horned Frogs have had success finding players from the College Station area. Fellow Consol graduate Riley Ferrell became TCU’s saves leader as a junior and pitched twice in TCU’s Super Regional win over Texas A&M in 2015. Saarloos added that Wright reminds him of former TCU pitcher Durbin Feltman, who picked up a save in TCU’s series-clinching win over A&M in the 2016 Super Regional.

“I had some ups and downs, of course. That’s what college is, but having a freshman year like I did was awesome,” Wright said. “I wasn’t expecting all the playing time I would get, and I’m so grateful for it every day. It’s always climbing the mountain.”

In high school, Wright spent his first two years at College Station before transferring to Consol, then was ruled ineligible by the UIL for varsity play as a junior. Consol baseball coach Ryan Lennerton said Wright had no business pitching against JV hitters or taking starts from the Tigers’ JV pitchers, so the two came up with a plan: let Wright face live varsity hitters every Wednesday.

“That was Garrett’s game day for the week, and then our guys got to see 89-92 [mph] every week and hit off of it and compete off of it,” Lennerton said. “That helped us a bunch that year. That year, we had a bunch of top-end arms in our district, so for Garrett to compete against our team, which at that time had seven, eight or nine position players that were going to play in college ... for our hitters to be able to hit off of a guy like Garrett every week, it was a huge bonus for us in kind of a bad situation for us.”

Wright said that season made him patient as a player, noting that Lennerton saw the bigger picture.

“In the end, God had a plan for me, and I think it’s the best for me right now,” Wright said.

When Wright finally took the mound for Consol as a senior, he and the Tigers got off to a 12-1 start that featured several run-rule victories before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lennerton noted that Consol was ranked in the top 10 in multiple polls when the season had its abrupt ending.

“That was one of the best years of baseball I’ve ever had,” Wright said. “Our team molded together perfectly. Our team chemistry was great, and it felt like if COVID never happened, we probably would’ve gone on a deep run into state.”

Players from the 2020 Consol baseball team went their separate ways, but Wright said he has stayed in touch with his high school catcher, David Pugh, who attends A&M, and other teammates Jack Hamilton, Ty Hodge and Brandon Bishop, who all now play for A&M.

“I’ve been keeping up with what Garrett’s been doing,” Hamilton said. “He’s had a good year, and I wish him the best of luck.”

Lennerton said that although tickets for the weekend’s games might be hard to come by, he will for sure be watching some of the games on TV.

“It’s very cool to see the guys that we’ve had play in successful programs and some of those guys play big roles in them,” Lennerton said. “I’m happy I got to watch Jack Hamilton on TV the other night pitch in the SEC tournament. It’s very cool. I get to watch Brandon Bishop play this summer for the [Brazos Valley Bombers]. It’s cool that even though they leave us, I try not to leave them, and I try to shoot them a text every now and then and tell them I’m proud of them.”

Wright said he’s excited to see his parents and hopefully make a quick visit home to see his dog. Wright added he might try and talk Saarloos into taking the team to Koppe Bridge for a meal. When the games begin, Wright said he’s expecting close to 30 family members and friends to attend TCU’s matchups.

“I know they’re going to chirp me pretty hard,” Wright said, “so it’ll be really fun to hear them and see them and hopefully get to talk to them after the game.”

There will be no struggle determining allegiances this weekend, though, as Wright said his parents didn’t attend A&M.

“I’m born and raised here,” Wright said, “but I’m a TCU Horned Frog at heart.”

• NOTES — TCU freshman pitcher Jake Kolkhorst is a Brenham native but has not played this season. ... Lennerton pitched at Arkansas in 2004 when Louisiana head coach Matt Deggs was an assistant for the Razorbacks. TCU opens the College Station Regional against Louisiana at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Eagle staff writer Travis L. Brown contributed to this story.

