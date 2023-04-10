The Texas A&M baseball team will play the UTSA Roadrunners at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.

A&M (20-12) won last weekend's road series over Auburn to improve to 5-7 in Southeastern Conference play. The Roadrunners (24-8) split the weekend road series with Conference USA foe Charlotte as they won the first game of a doubleheader before falling in the second.

The series finale on Saturday was canceled due to rain. UTSA is in first place in Conference USA with a 9-2 record.

The Aggies will send left-handed pitcher Troy Wansing (4-3, 5.55 ERA) to the mound, while UTSA will start righty Uli Quiroga (5-4, 4.66).