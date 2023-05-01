The Texas A&M baseball team will try to end a five-game losing streak when it hosts the Tarleton Texans at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.

A&M was swept by Arkansas in a three-game Southeastern Conference series over the weekend. The Aggies also lost to Kentucky on April 23 and fell at home to Sam Houston State last Tuesday. A&M will be looking to gain momentum before playing third-ranked Florida this weekend at Olsen Field. The Gators (35-10, 14-7) are third in the SEC East behind Vanderbilt (32-11, 16-5) and South Carolina (35-8, 14-6). A&M (25-19, 9-12) is tied with Alabama (30-15, 9-12) and Auburn (25-18-1, 9-12) for third in the SEC West behind LSU (35-8, 15-5) and Arkansas (33-11, 14-7).

Tarleton (23-18) played Seattle University in Western Athletic Conference play over the weekend, dropping the last two games of the series. A&M opened the season by sweeping a three-game series against Seattle. Tarleton is 7-12 in WAC play, which is 11th in the 13-team conference. Sam Houston State (27-18, 18-6) is first followed by Grand Canyon (26-19, 14-7) and Texas-Arlington (23-20, 13-8).

The Texans in last week’s midweek game beat Baylor 6-2. Tarleton’s only other game this season against a Power Five conference team was a 9-8 loss at home to TCU on April 4. Tarleton is in the third year of transitioning from Division II to Division I. The Baylor victory was Tarleton’s first over a Power Five team.

A&M is expected to start freshman left-hander Justin Lamkin (1-3, 7.52 ERA), while Tarleton will counter with junior right-hander Piercen McElyea (2-1, 7.62 ERA).

A&M is 44th in the NCAA RPI rankings, while Tarleton is 180th.

Aggie Miller to make MLB debut. Former Texas A&M pitcher Bryce Miller, who was drafted by Seattle in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft, is expected to make his major-league debut Tuesday when the Mariners play at Oakland.

Miller was called up from the Double-A Arkansas, where the 6-foot-2, 180-pound right-hander was 0-2 with four starts. He has a 6.41 earned run average for the 14-7 Travelers with 18 strikeouts and three walks in 19 2/3 innings.

Miller in his last start allowed one hit and one run in five innings last Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Tulsa. He struck out five and walked one. Miller pitched in four exhibition games this season with two starts, going 0-2 in 12 innings.

The righty is 7-6 in his minor-league career with a 3.65 ERA. He has 196 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings.

Miller in his three seasons at A&M went 8-6 with a 4.07 ERA in 110 2/3 innings with 141 strikeouts and 57 walks, working as a starter and out of the bullpen, recording four saves.

Tigers on top. LSU strengthened its season-long hold on No. 1 with three wins over Alabama that, for the first time since 2017, gave the Tigers back-to-back SEC sweeps and seven straight conference wins. LSU is No. 1 for the 12th straight week by both the USA Today coaches poll, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and D1baseball.com. Wake Forest (37-6) is second in all three. Florida is third by the coaches and writers, while D1baseball.com goes with South Carolina.

Mountaineers lead Big 12. West Virginia (33-11, 11-4) leads the Big 12 followed by Oklahoma State (30-13, 11-7), Kansas State (28-17, 11-7) and Texas (30-15, 10-7). This weekend, Oklahoma (24-10, 9-9) is at West Virginia and Texas at Kansas.

Pac-12 up for grabs. This week sets up as one of the biggest of the season in the tightly bunched Pac-12, with first-place Stanford (28-13, 15-6) visiting second-place Arizona State (29-15, 14-6). Third-place Oregon (30-13, 13-8), two games off the lead, travels to Southern California (25-17-1, 11-10) and fourth-place Oregon State (30-13, 14-10) hosts Utah (18-24-1, 7-16-1).

Stanford won two of three over UCLA this past weekend to take sole possession of first place. Alberto Rios’ eighth-inning grand slam produced a 10-7 series-clinching victory Sunday and marked the sixth time the Cardinal had won after trailing in the seventh inning or later.

Georgia Southern scores 5 TDs. Georgia Southern set a school record and tied the national season high for runs in a 35-8 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Jarrett Brown, who had been 3 for his last 22 when he went to bat in the third inning, finished 6 for 8 with a home run and eight RBIs and a steal of home. Blake Evans was 5 for 6 with six RBIs and had two of the Eagles’ six homers.

The Eagles’ previous record for runs was 34 against NJIT in 2007. Their 27 hits against ULM tied the school record.

Rare no-hitter. Jackson Emus and two relievers combined for Princeton’s first no-hitter since 2008 in a 9-1 win over Yale on Saturday.

Emus struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings but gave up a run in the sixth when he issued one of his four walks and hit a batter before a sacrifice fly. Jacob Faulkner went 1 1/3 innings and Justin Kim pitched the ninth to finish the eighth Division I no-hitter this season.

Princeton won the first game of the doubleheader 8-0 on Tom Chmielewski’s second shutout and third complete game of the season. Chmielewski carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning.