A&M baseball program adds director of player & program development

The Texas A&M baseball program hired 32-year coaching veteran Chuck Box as the program’s director of player & program development, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Thursday.
“We are so very blessed to have Chuck and his great family in Aggieland,” Schlossnagle said. “Chuck is widely recognized in the baseball community as incredibly knowledgeable, selfless, energetic and organized. He has a tremendous record of success at every level and is a proven winner. I have no doubt that he will help each of us involved in the Aggie baseball program become the best version of ourselves.”
Box was 735-326 as a coach in 25 years in the high school and collegiate level. Box spent the last four years at Hartfield Academy in Jackson, Miss. Prior to his high school coaching career, Box served in multiple positions at his alma mater, Freed-Hardeman University.
He is a six-time Mississippi Association of Independent Schools Coach of the Year. Box is currently a Task Force Scout for USA Baseball and has been a featured clinic speaker at various coaching conferences across the American South.
Box at Hartfield led the Hawks to two runner-up finishes in the state playoffs. In his previous position at the Jackson Preparatory School, Box guided the Patriots to 10 consecutive playoff berths with six state championships.
Box at Freed-Hardeman University spent two seasons as the institution’s director of athletic advancement preceded by a seven-year head coaching stint which included a conference championship. He also spent four years at Itawamba Community College, leading the program to a 148-57 record.
Following his graduation from Freed-Hardeman in 1991, Box continued his education at Mississippi College while serving as an assistant coach. He returned as an assistant for Freed-Hardeman in 1992 before his promotion to the head coaching position in 1993.
