A&M baseball program adds director of player & program development

The Texas A&M baseball program hired 32-year coaching veteran Chuck Box as the program’s director of player & program development, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Thursday.

“We are so very blessed to have Chuck and his great family in Aggieland,” Schlossnagle said. “Chuck is widely recognized in the baseball community as incredibly knowledgeable, selfless, energetic and organized. He has a tremendous record of success at every level and is a proven winner. I have no doubt that he will help each of us involved in the Aggie baseball program become the best version of ourselves.”

Box was 735-326 as a coach in 25 years in the high school and collegiate level. Box spent the last four years at Hartfield Academy in Jackson, Miss. Prior to his high school coaching career, Box served in multiple positions at his alma mater, Freed-Hardeman University.

He is a six-time Mississippi Association of Independent Schools Coach of the Year. Box is currently a Task Force Scout for USA Baseball and has been a featured clinic speaker at various coaching conferences across the American South.