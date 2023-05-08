The Texas A&M baseball team will play the Texas-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park in the Aggies final nonconference game of the season.

A&M (28-20) is coming off a Southeastern Conference series win against fourth-ranked Florida. The Aggies, who dropped the opener before winning the last two, are 11-13 in league play, tied with Alabama (32-16, 11-13) and Auburn (27-19-1, 11-13) for third place in the SEC West behind third-ranked Arkansas (36-12, 17-7) and second-ranked LSU (37-10, 16-7).

A&M will end the regular season with three-game series against Alabama this weekend at Olsen Field and at Mississippi State (24-23, 6-18) next weekend.

UTRGV (26-20) is coming off a Western Athletic Conference series win at Sacramento State, also winning the last two games after dropping the opener. The Vaqueros are 12-12 in the WAC, good for seventh place in the 13-team league. UTRGV will be the fourth WAC team to play the Aggies this year. A&M swept a three-series series with Seattle University and split its last two midweek games, losing to Sam Houston and beating Tarleton.

A&M is scheduled to start freshman left-hander Justin Lamkin (1-3, 7.23 ERA), while UTRGV will counter with senior right-hander J.C. Ariza (1-3, 12.81 ERA).

• Arkansas battles back from injuries. Arkansas has had as bad a run of injuries as Dave Van Horn has seen in his 21 years as coach.

Yet here the Razorbacks ranked third in the country, led the SEC West and are tied with Vanderbilt for the league’s best record.

“Yeah, the team is kind of unreal, to be honest with you,” Van Horn said. “They show up every day to play and they think they can win. They did it this weekend. Obviously, we’re all happy where we are.”

The Razorbacks' health problems surfaced a week before opening day when it was announced No. 1 pitcher Jaxon Wiggins would have Tommy John surgery and miss the season.

Graduate right-hander Koty Frank went out in early March with a back muscle injury, sophomore right-hander Brady Tygart missed eight weeks with an elbow problem, and last week Van Horn announced sophomore right-hander Dylan Carter would undergo Tommy John surgery.

Left fielder Jared Wegner (broken thumb) has been out since April 11, center fielder Tavian Josenberger (hamstring) since April 22 and second baseman Peyton Stovall since April 29.

Peyton Holt has taken over at second, Jace Bohrofen has moved from right to center, Kendall Diggs has been playing right after being the designated hitter, and Mason Neville and Hunter Grimes have split time in left.

“We have a lot of talented kids on the team,” Bohrofen said. "It’s not just us fighting injuries. I know some other teams are banged up. How the guys who come off the bench, it’s what they do when you don’t have your starters out there, and I think we’ve done a good job of contributing, stacking quality at-bats and having quality outings on the staff as well.”

• Deacons are tops. Wake Forest (39-7), which won two of three against nationally ranked Boston College over the weekend and has won all eight of its Atlantic Coast Conference series, is ranked first by the USA Today coaches poll, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers and d1baseball.com. LSU, which had been atop the polls are 12 weeks, fell to second after losing two of three to Auburn.

• Tide rolls on. Alabama's series win over Vanderbilt at home was the Crimson Tide's first over a top-five opponent in almost a year and came in the wake of the gambling scandal that cost coach Brad Bohannon his job last Thursday.

Catcher Mac Guscette, who collapsed on the field at LSU last week after getting hit in the neck by a wild pitch, hit a tiebreaking, eighth-inning homer in Sunday's 2-1 series-clinching victory. The game drew a sellout crowd of 5,800 and ended what interim coach Jason Jackson called an emotional week.

“I know our fans and all of 'Bama Nation are going to be behind these guys right now,” Jackson said. “And believe me, they love it and they feed off it, so keep it coming.”

• Stanford sweep. Stanford moved back into the top five of the polls after a sweep at Arizona State. Tommy Troy homered in all three games and Alberto Rios connected twice Friday and once Sunday as the Cardinal moved 3 1/2 games ahead of Sun Devils in the Pac-12.

• Around the horn. California homered 12 times in three games while sweeping UCLA on the road for the first time since 1991. .... Oklahoma State's Nolan Schubart hit three homers, including two grand slams with 10 RBIs in the Cowboys’ 20-7 run-rule win over East Tennessee State on Sunday. ETSU's Cameron Sisneros also homered three times in the game and finished the three-game series with five. ... Mississippi's Calvin Harris set a school record with four home runs in a 20-12 win over Missouri on Saturday.