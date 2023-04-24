The Texas A&M baseball team will host Sam Houston at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies (25-15, 9-9) took two of three from Kentucky over the weekend in Southeastern Conference play. The Bearkats (23-18, 15-6 in WAC) are coming off their first series loss in Western Athletic Conference play this weekend as they dropped two games to Utah State.

Sam Houston is expected to send two-way player Tyler Davis (0-0, 13.50 ERA) to the mound. The graduate student has pitched in two games and made one start this season. A&M has not yet named a starter.