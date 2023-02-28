The 18th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team will play the Houston Christian Huskies at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park to end an eight-game homestand.

The Aggies (4-3) will compete in the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Houston’s Minute Maid Park on Friday through Sunday. A&M beat Portland 5-4 on Sunday, scoring three runs in the ninth to snap a three-game losing streak.

Houston Christian, formerly known as Houston Baptist, has lost seven straight under second-year coach Lance Berkman, the former Houston Astro. The Huskies are expected to start freshman right-hander Jonathan Valdez, who has a 5.40 earned run average in 3 1/3 innings. A&M will counter with junior right-hander Wyatt Tucker, who has a 4.91 ERA in 3 2/3 innings. HCU, which competes in the Southland Conference, is coming off a 4-3 loss to Lamar. The Huskies lost at Baylor 11-4 last Tuesday.

A&M fell 14 spots in the USA Today coaches’ poll, while it is 15th by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, a drop of 11 spots. The Aggies this weekend will play 10th-ranked Louisville (6-1) on Friday, Rice (2-5) on Saturday and 16th-ranked Texas Tech (8-0) on Sunday with all starts at 7 p.m.