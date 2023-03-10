Texas A&M junior Ryan Targac headed to first base, thinking he’d drawn a walk against Northern Kentucky, but it was only ball three because a balk had been called on a previous pitch. Targac took advantage by lining the next pitch into left-center field for a double, driving in the game’s first run. Targac did get to walk next time up in the eight-run second inning when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Aggie Kaeden Kent followed with a two-run single to cap the inning’s scoring. Eight proved more than enough for 19th-ranked A&M, which strolled to an 8-1 victory over the Norse on Friday night at Blue Bell park.

The big inning in the opener of the three-game series allowed fans to follow the A&M men’s basketball team’s 67-61 victory over Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. The scoreboard’s video board showed the game between innings, but most fans were following via social media as evidenced when random applause broke out in the top of the eighth inning as the basketball game ended, though the Norse (8-5) were in the process of scoring.

A&M (10-4) won its fifth straight by putting the game on cruise control for everyone with eight hits in the second inning, most of them well struck, though Northern Kentucky’s center fielder lost freshman Jace LaViolette’s popup in the lights for an RBI double. The Aggies also had two infield hits and got two walks, which both led to runs.

“I thought we had some luck in that inning, and we had some good at-bats in that inning,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

A&M, though, had only one more hit the rest of the game.

“I thought their pitchers made a few good pitches,” Schlossnagle said. “We hit some balls hard at people.”

A&M had a chance to end the game via the run rule in the seventh after the first two batters reached, but Targac’s vicious smash was caught by the second baseman, and freshmen Kent and Laviolette both flew out sandwiched around a walk as the Aggies left the bases loaded.

“Targac had a chance to maybe finish the game,” Schlossnagle said, adding that A&M’s lineup has gotten younger with senior outfielder Brett Minnich out for an extended time and junior third baseman Trevor Werner missing for a short time. “We’re not only young, we’re inexperienced. We start off with a super experienced team, and now we’re incredibly inexperienced, so we’re going through growing pains.”

One big inning of support was more than enough for pitcher Nathan Dettmer (1-1), who allowed only two hits in six innings in bouncing back from allowing six runs, four of them earned, in two innings against Louisville last week in Houston. The junior right-hander struck out eight and walked three in his final tuneup before facing top-ranked LSU next week.

“I thought Dettmer did a really nice job,” Schlossnagle said. “He attacked the strike zone early. I thought it was a good response to how he pitched last week against Louisville. It’s certainly something he can take some confidence from going into SEC play starting next week.”

The Norse, picked to finish fifth in the six-team Horizon League, were no match for Dettmer. But Northern Kentucky did threaten to score in the second after a leadoff walk and Jayden Wakeham’s one-out single. Dettmer struck out the next two batters.

“As a starter in this league, you have to dig deep,” Dettmer said. “I felt like I did there, giving it all I had.”

Right-hander Ty Sexton mopped up, allowing four hits in three innings, getting touched for a run, but the redshirt freshman from Montgomery Lake Creek earned a save in only his fourth appearance.

Northern Kentucky sophomore starting pitcher Kaden Echeman (0-1), who gave up all eight runs, was pulled with one out in the third. Four Norse relievers combined for 5 2/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

“If I’m the coach of Northern Kentucky, I’m walking out of here saying, ‘Hey, we shut these guys out for eight of the nine innings, so if we can clean up one inning, we have a chance to beat them,’” Schlossnagle said. “Which they do. They beat Mississippi State last year. They’re certainly talented enough to win.”

Kent and Norse junior designated hitter Liam McFadden-Ackman were the only ones with two hits.

Game two of the series will be at 2 p.m. Saturday and the finale will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.