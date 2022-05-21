7-run fourth inning carries Texas A&M baseball team to SEC West title

OXFORD, Miss. — Home runs by graduate Dylan Rock and junior Brett Minnich in a seven-run fourth inning powered the 11th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team to a 12-5 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday, giving the Aggies the Southeastern Conference Western Division title.

A&M (35-17, 19-11) scored the game’s last 10 runs to win the rubber game of the series and claim the team’s seventh straight series win.

The Aggies, who started SEC play at 4-5, caught fire and passed fifth-ranked Arkansas (38-16, 18-12), which lost two of three to Alabama during the final weekend of the regular season. A&M became the first team to go from last to first over back-to-back seasons since the SEC adopted seven-team divisions. The Aggies will be the second seed for next week’s SEC tournament in Hoover, Alabama, behind top-ranked and Eastern Division champion Tennessee (49-7, 25-5).

“It’s pretty awesome,” first-year A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “You’ve got to give every ounce of credit to our assistant coaches and the players. For those guys to just stick with it ... what seems just like yesterday, we were getting walked off against Wichita State in Frisco (a 6-5 loss on March 6) and losing two of three against Penn (on Feb. 25-27).”

Ole Miss (32-21, 14-16), coming off a 14-6 victory in Friday night’s game, broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the third. Jacob Gonzalez hit a leadoff homer off A&M freshman starting pitcher Ryan Prager, and Peyton Chatagnier added a three-run blast off junior Joseph Menefee, who had relieved fellow left-hander Prager a batter earlier.

A&M took control in its next at-bat. Rock’s three-run blast tied the game at 5, and four batters later, Minnich hit a grand slam.

“We put a lot of good swings on balls before that inning. They [just] weren’t falling,” Minnich said. “That inning we just got a couple balls up in the air, and they were able to get out of here.”

The four-run cushion was more than enough for Menefee and the rest of the bullpen, which didn’t allow a run during the last six innings.

Menefee (6-2) allowed only one run in four innings. He gave up three hits, striking out six with one walk. Graduate left-hander Jacob Palisch, freshman right-hander Robert Hogan and sophomore left-hander Will Johnston combined for 2 2/3 hitless innings, striking out two and walking one.

“Super proud of the guys who pitched today against such an awesome lineup with the wind blowing out,” Schlossnagle said.

A&M had 13 hits. Junior Austin Bost had three, while sophomore Trevor Werner and Rock each had two as every starter had a hit.

A&M added two more homers in a three-run ninth. Sophomore Ryan Targac hit a two-run homer after Bost’s leadoff single, and junior Jordan Thompson hit a solo shot with two outs.

Ole Miss starting pitcher Derek Diamond lasted only 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits. Drew McDaniel (5-3) had a rough third of an inning, allowing five runs on three hits and a walk.

NOTES — A&M will open play at the SEC tournament at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday against either seventh-seeded Florida (35-20, 15-15) or 10th-seeded South Carolina (27-27, 13-17) at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.