5-run first inning propels Texas A&M baseball team over Lamar

He had five at-bats against Fordham with no hits, striking out three times.

“I had some stuff to work on, but I’m back and better,” he said. “Getting that game experience is something else. You can practice all you want. You can’t get game reps in practice.”

He had four good at-bats against Lamar (2-2).

“So now you’re seeing him healthy,” Schlossnagle said. “You can see why I’m searching for ways to get him at-bats, and he’s certainly earning that opportunity.”

The Aggies (4-0) roughed up Lamar starter Zach Williams, a right-handed sophomore from College Station who was touched for four hits in one inning.

A&M got four solid innings from freshman right-hander Khristian Curtis, who allowed three hits, striking out two and walking three, including two in the third inning.

“You have to remember that the guy is a freshman and that was his first career outing,” Schlossnagle said. “He did a nice job for the most part of throwing strikes until the one inning when he didn’t.”