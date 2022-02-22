5-run first inning propels Texas A&M baseball team over Lamar

Texas A&M’s Austin Bost and Ryan Targac struggled on opening weekend, but they helped power the Aggie baseball team to a 9-3 nonconference victory over Lamar on Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park.
Bost was 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles and a triple, while Targac was 2 for 4 with a double and home run. Bost had an RBI double in a five-run first inning capped by Targac’s first homer of the season.
“It was super impressive,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said of the Aggies’ first inning. “The balls hit [were] low and hard and into gaps on a day when the wind was blowing in.”
A&M ended with 12 hits, eight of them for extra bases when conditions weren’t ideal for hitters.
“We had a conversation right after [batting practice] when the wind changed about the team that hits the ball low and hard and keeps the ball out of the high air is going to be the team that probably wins tonight,” Schlossnagle said.
Bost and Targac combined for only a single in 10 at-bats in a weekend sweep of Fordham.
“I put some good swings on some balls this weekend,” Bost said. “Baseball is a crazy game, and stuff [evens] out for you, and that’s what happened tonight.”
Bost came into the season with a .307 batting average over 59 games for the Aggies with 13 homers and 49 RBIs.
“Bost always uses the whole field. That’s why he hits for a high average,” Schlossnagle said. “There’s no secret to this deal. The guys that swing at good strikes and uses the whole field to hit are the guys who put up numbers, and that doesn’t matter what level you’re playing.”
Targac, a sophomore, has yet to do that, hitting .200 last season (12 for 60) with two homers and eight RBIs. The switch-hitter’s home run came from the left side to right field, but his double to right-center field was from the right side. Schlossnagle compares the 6-foot, 205-pounder to sophomores Trevor Werner and Britt Logan, who combined to go 10 of 24 over the weekend with six extra-base hits and 10 RBIs.
“Targac is a guy who is physically talented,” Targac said. “It’s just a matter of him putting it all together.”
Targac’s progress has been slowed by COVID-19 and a concussion Schlossnagle said was the worst he’s seen. A bad hop hit a diving Targac between the eyes during fall practice.
“Shoot, I feel like I’m normal. I feel great,” Targac said. “Those three to four months I was out were tough.”
He had five at-bats against Fordham with no hits, striking out three times.
“I had some stuff to work on, but I’m back and better,” he said. “Getting that game experience is something else. You can practice all you want. You can’t get game reps in practice.”
He had four good at-bats against Lamar (2-2).
“So now you’re seeing him healthy,” Schlossnagle said. “You can see why I’m searching for ways to get him at-bats, and he’s certainly earning that opportunity.”
The Aggies (4-0) roughed up Lamar starter Zach Williams, a right-handed sophomore from College Station who was touched for four hits in one inning.
A&M got four solid innings from freshman right-hander Khristian Curtis, who allowed three hits, striking out two and walking three, including two in the third inning.
“You have to remember that the guy is a freshman and that was his first career outing,” Schlossnagle said. “He did a nice job for the most part of throwing strikes until the one inning when he didn’t.”
NOTES — A&M used four relievers, including freshman right-hander Brad Rudis from Madisonville, who threw two innings, giving up a run on one hit with two strikeouts and two walks. ... A&M was retired in order only in the fourth and by then it led 7-0. ... Fifth-year Lamar pitching coach Sean Snedeker, who played at Bryan, went 17-4 at A&M from 1987-88, earning the C.E. “Pat” Olsen Outstanding Pitcher Award in 1988. ... It was Williams’ second appearance of the season. He pitched a scoreless inning in the Cardinals’ 2-1 season-opening victory over Binghamton in 14 innings. ... Lamar has two other pitchers from the Bryan-College Station area in freshman right-handed pitcher Trent Tompkins (Rudder) and senior right-hander John Altman (A&M Consolidated). ... Lamar joined the Western Athletic Conference this season and is picked by the coaches to finish fourth in the Southwest Division behind Abilene Christian, Texas-Rio Grande Valley and Sam Houston State. Lamar was 25-13 last season, including 17-19 in the Southland Conference for eighth place in the 13-team league.
Texas A&M 9, Lamar 3
Lamar;000;001;200;—;3;7;2
A&M;502;010;01x;—;9;12;0
Zach Williams, Jacob Ellis (2), Landon Odom (4), Max Mize (5), Daniel Cole (6), Adam Davis (7), Paul Rector (7), Jack Dallas (8) and Ryan Snell; Khristian Curtis, Brad Rudis (5), Alex Magers (6), Chris Cortez (8), Robert Hogan (9) and Troy Claunch.
W — Curtis (1-0). L — Williams (1-1).
2B — Austin Bost 2, A&M; Josh Blankenship, LU; Dylan Rock, A&M; Brett Minnich, A&M; Ryan Targac, A&M. 3B — Bost. HR — Targac (1).