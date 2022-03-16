2022 SEC baseball capsules

Here are the Southeastern Conference baseball capsules in order of where each team was picked to finish by the coaches. Records and statistics are through March 15; rankings are from the USA Today/Coaches Top 25.

*preseason All-SEC first team

^preseason All-SEC second team

EAST

Vanderbilt

Record: 14-2

Coach: Tim Corbin (921-517-1, 25th season overall; 815-379-1, 20th season Vanderbilt)

Ranking: No. 3

Top hitters: 3B Davis Diaz, fr., .459, 7 RBIs; C Dominic Keegan, sr., .442, 4 HRs, 18 RBIs; LF Javier Vaz, sr., .372, 2 HRs, 14 RBIs; RF Spencer Jones, jr., .360, 2 HRs, 12 RBIs; 2B Tate Kolwyck, sr., .315, 4 HRs, 13 RBIs; CF *Enrique Bradfield Jr., soph., .283, 7 RBIs, 11 SBs; DH/UT *Dominic Keegan, sr., .442, 4 HRs, 18 RBIs

Top pitchers: Patrick Reilly 2-0, 1.10, 16.1 IP, 25 Ks, 16 BBs; Chris McElvain 2-0, 2.33, 19.1 IP, 30 Ks, 6 BBs; Carter Holton 3-0, 2.74, 23 IP, 35 Ks, 7 BBs; *Nick Maldonado, jr., 1-1, 1.50, 12 IP, 7 Ks, 4 BBs; Thomas Schultz, jr., 0-1, 2.57, 3 SVs, 7 IP, 9 Ks, 1 BB

Et cetera: Vandy has won 13 straight. ... Vandy has made 15 straight tournaments. ... Vandy is hitting .327 which is second in the league and its 2.07 ERA also is second.

Florida

Record: 13-4

Coach: Kevin O’Sullivan (598-282 in in 15th season at Florida)

Ranking: No. 9

Top hitters: 2B Colby Halter, soph, .391, 4 HRs, 10 RBIs; LF Wyatt Langford, soph., .377, 5 HRs, 17 RBIs; RF Sterlin Thompson, soph., .358, 5 HRs, 18 RBIs; C BT Riopelle, jr., .318, 2 HRs, 9 RBIs; CF *Jud Fabian, fr., .310, 6 HRs, 19 RBIs, 18 BBs; 1B Kendrick Calilao, jr., .286, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs

Top pitchers: *Hunter Barco, soph., 3-1, 1.93, 23.1 IP, 34 Ks. 2 BBs; Nick Ficarrotta, fr., 2-0, 1.42, 19 IP, 22 Ks, 3 BBs, 3 SVs; Ryan Slater, fr., 1-0, 1.00, 2 SVs, 13 IP, 13 Ks, 5 BBs; Brandon Sproat, soph., 3-1, 2.11, 21.1 IP, 26 Ks, 6 BBs

Et cetera: Florida has been to the CWS seven times, winning the 2017 title, but the Gators are only 30-30 in SEC play since their last trip to Omaha in 2018.

Georgia

Record: 14-3

Coach: Scott Stricklin (598-377-1, 18th season overall, 328-190, ninth season Georgia)

Ranking: No. 20

Top hitters: Ben Anderson, Gr., .375, 3 HRs, 10 RBIs; Cole Tate, Gr., .362, 1 HR, 8 RBIs; Corey Collins, soph., .346, 6 HRs, 15 RBIs; Josh McAllister, sr., .333, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs; Connor Tate, Gr., .283, 1 HR, 9 RBIs

Top pitchers: ^Jonathan Cannon, jr., 3-1, 2.39, 26.1 IP, 28 BBs, 1 K; ^Jaden Woods, soph., 0-0, 3.94, 16 IP, 22 Ks, 10 BBs; Luke Wagner, soph., 5-0, 0.73, 12.1 IP, 17 Ks, 7 BBs; Liam Sullivan, soph., 2-1, 3.68, 14.2 IP, 11 Ks, 8 BBs

Et cetera: Georgia didn’t make the NCAA tournament last year after hosting back-to-back regionals for the first time in program history. ... Georgia has lost Dylan Ross, the No. 3 starter, for the “forseable future” according to Stricklin.

Tennessee

Record: 16-1

Coach: Tony Vitello (150-69, fifth season Tennessee)

Ranking: No. 5

Top hitters: 3B Trey Lipscomb .413, 8 HRs, 34 RBIs, sr.; OF Seth Stephenson .357, 2 HRs, 14 RBIs, jr.; 2B Jorel Ortega, .375, 2 HRs, 14 RBIs, soph.; C Evan Russell .339, 3 HRs, 16 RBIs, Gr.; 1B Luc Lipcius .318, 3 HRs, 11 RBIs, Gr.; SS Courtland Lawson .275, 4 HRs, 12 RBIs, jr.; RF ^Jordan Beck, .324, 4 HRs, 13 RBIs, jr.; CF ^Drew Gilbert, .500, 1 HR, 17 RBIs, jr.

Top pitchers: Chase Burns, fr., 3-0, 0.45 ERA, 20 IP, 25 Ks, 7 BBs; Drew Beam, fr., 3-0, 1.59, 17 IP, 16 Ks, 6 BBs; Chase Dollander, soph., 2-0 3.79, 19 IP, 37 Ks, 5 BBs; Zander Sechrist, soph., 2-0, 1.62, 16.2 IP, 24 Ks, 5 BBs

Et cetera: Tennessee leads the country with 46 home runs. ... The Vols have been ranked second by Collegiate Baseball News, matching the highest spot in program history.

South Carolina

Record: 10-6

Coach: Mark Kingston (394-267-1, 13th season overall; 121-87, fourth season South Carolina)

Ranking: none

Top hitters: SS Michael Braswell, fr., .429, 1 HR, 12 RBIs; RF Andew Eyster, Gr., .406, 3 HRs, 23 HRs; 2B Baylen Wimmer, jr., .369, 13 RBIs; 1B/OF Brandt Belk, Gr., .327, 2 HRs, 12 RBIs; 3B Kevin Madden, sr., .309, 3 HRs, 12 RBIs

Top pitchers: ^Will Sanders, soph., 3-0, 2.52, 25 IP, 28 Ks, 8 BBs; Aidan Hunter, fr., 3-2, 4.42, 18.1 IP, 13 Ks, 2 BBs; John Gilreath, Gr, 0-0 0.84, 10.2 IP, 10 Ks, 5 BBs; Braswell, fr., 1-0, 0.00, 4.1 IP, 9 Ks, 0 BBs; Cade Austin, fr., 1-0, 5.02, 14.1 IP, 4 SVs, 13 Ks, 8 BBs; Wesley Sweatt, sr., 1-0, 6.57, 12.1 IP, 10 Ks, 4 BBs; Noah Hall, jr., 0-2, 9.42, 14.1 IP, 18 Ks, 9 BBs

Et cetera: The Gamecocks swept top-ranked Texas on March 13, 4-2 and 9-4 and hit .344 for the three-game series. ... Sanders struck out 14 against Clemson.

Kentucky

Record: 14-4

Coach: Nick Mingione (157-107, sixth season)

Ranking: receiving votes

Top hitters: SS ^Ryan Ritter, jr., .313, 3 HRs, 14 RBIs; 3B Chase Eastep, jr., .471, 7 HRs, 21 RBIs; 2B Daniel Harris, Gr., .397, 10 RBIs; DH Oral Anu, Gr., .375, 1 HR, 13 RBIs; 1B Jacob Plastiak, sr., .329, 6 HRs, 23 RBIs; OF/DH Hunter Jump, Gr., .319, 1 HR, 9 RBIs; C Alonzo Rubalcaba, sr., .292, 2 HRs, 17 RBIs

Top pitchers: Seth Logue, soph., 1-1, 5.40, 20 IP, 25 Ks, 4 BBs; Darren Williams, Gr., 2-0, 0.00, 15.1 IP, 17 Ks, 3 BBs; Sean Haney, Gr., 3-0, 2.03, 13.1 IP, 14 Ks, 4 BBs; Tyler Bosma, Gr., 2-0, 3.60, 15 IP, 17 Ks, 4 BBs

Et cetera: Estep has a 16-game hitting streak, leading the SEC in hits, total bases and runs. ... Kentucky has had three walk-off wins.

Missouri

Record: 12-2

Coach: Steve Bieser (280-207-1, ninth season overall; 142-110-1, sixth season Missouri)

Ranking: none

Top hitters: 2B Torin Montgomery, jr., .400, 14 RBIs; LF Ross Lovich, soph., .392, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs; SS Josh Day, sr., .364, 4 HRs, 12 RBIs; CB Ty Wilmsmeyer, jr., .353, 9 HRs, 23 RBIs

Top pitchers: Spencer Miles, jr., 2-0, 1.88, 14.1 IP, 17 Ks, 3 BBIs; Austin Troesser, soph., 3-0, 2.45, 18.1 IP, 15 Ks, 5 BBs; Nathan Landry, jr., 1-0, 3.45, 16.2 IP, 21 Ks, 3 BBs; Austin Cheeley, sr., 1-0, 3.38 ERA, 8.0 IP, 7 Ks, 1 BB, 4 SVs

Et cetera: The Tigers have dedicated the season to pitching coach Brian DeLunas who died Jan. 16 after losing a battle with a kidney disease.

WEST

Arkansas

Record: 13-3

Coach: Dave Van Horn (1,348-645, 34th season overall; 763-405, 20th season at Arkansas)

Ranking: No. 4

Top hitters: Chris Lanzilli .375, 2 HRs, 14 RBIs; C Michael Turner, Gr., .364, 4 HRs, 20 RBIs; 1B Peyton Stovall, fr., .339, 1 HR, 8 RBIs; Zach Gregory .300, 3 RBIs; 2B *Robert Moore, jr., .268, 1 HR, 9 RBIs; 3B ^Cayden Wallace, soph., .333, 3 HRs, 20 RBIs; OF ^RF Brady Slavens, sr., .241, 3 HRs, 12 RBIs

Top pitchers: Hagan Smith, fr., 3-1, 2.66, 20.1 IP, 25 Ks, 9 BBs; Connor Noland, sr., 2-1, 3.52, 23 IP, 31 Ks, 6 BBs; Jaxson Wiggins, soph., 2-0, 4.35, 20.2 IP, 21 Ks, 12 BBs; Kole Ramage, sr., 0-1, 4.50, 16 IP, 17 Ks, 6 BBs

Et cetera: Arkansas has won eight straight. ... Moore, Wallace, P Peyton Pallette, Slavens and SS Jalen Battles are among the top 250 college prospects for the 2022 MLB draft by D1baseball.com.

Ole Miss

Record: 13-3

Coach: Mike Bianco (925-536-1, 25th season overall; 825-465-1, 22nd season Ole Miss)

Ranking: No. 1

Top hitters: 3B Reagan Burford, soph., .355, 10 RBIs; RF TJ McCants, soph., .348, 3 HRs, 12 RBIs; LF Kemp Alderman, soph, .333, 1 HR, 8 RBIs; CF Justin Bench, sr., .315, 14 RBIs; OF Hayden Leatherwood .310, 2 HRs, 5 RBI; SS *Jacob Gonzalez, .234, 3 HRs, 10 RBIs; C ^Hayden Dunhurst, jr., .261, 1 HR, 6 RBIs; 2B ^Peyton Chatagnier, jr., .264, 3 HRs, 20 RBIs; OF ^Kevin Graham, .308, 4 HRs, 17 RBIs

Top pitchers: John Gaddis, sr., 2-0, 1.42, 19 PI, 19 Ks, 5 BBs; Jack Washburn, jr., 2-1, 1.59, 17 IP, 21 Ks, 12 BBs; Drew McDaniel, jr., 2-0, 2.53, 10.2, 14 Ks, 7 BBs; Derek Diamond, jr., 3-0, 3.86, 18.2 IP, 22 Ks, 5 BBs

Et cetera: Ole Miss ranks third in the country in attendance at 9,823 fans per game. ... The Rebels rank in the nation’s top 20 in ERA (12th), strikeouts per nine innings (9th), home runs (20th), on-base percentage (15th) and slugging percentage (15th).

Mississippi State

Record: 11-7

Coach: Chris Lemonis (266-135-2, eighth season overall; 125-44, fourth season MSU)

Ranking: No. 24

Top hitters: C *Logan Tanner, jr., .290, 2 HRs, 22 RBIs; DH/UT ^Luke Hancock, sr., .266, 1 HR, 7 RBIs; DH Hunter Hines, fr., .328, 5 HRs, 20 RBIs; 3B Kamren James, jr., .306, 1 Hr, 7 RBIs; CF Brad Cumbest, sr., .295, 4 HRs, 15 RBIs; RF Kellum Clark, soph., .280, 5 HRs, 16 RBIs

Top pitchers: *Landon Sims, jr., 0-2, 1.15, 15.2 IP, 27 Ks, 2 BBs; Cade Smith, soph., 3-0, 2.05, 22 IP, 23 Ks, 6 BBs; Preston Johnson, jr., 2-0, 2.82, 22.1 IP, 33 Ks, 9 BBs; Parker Stinnett, sr., 3-0, 3.57, 17.2 IP, 36 Ks, 9 BBs

Et cetera: The defending national champs are without Sims who suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament and is out for the year. ... The Bulldogs after a tough start have won four straight.

LSU

Record: 14-3

Coach: Jay Johnson (331-175, 10th season overall; 14-3, first season LSU)

Ranking:

Top hitters: 1B *Tre’ Morgan, soph., .348, 14 RBIs; 3B *Jacob Berry, soph., .361, 8 HRs, 21 RBIs; CF *Dylan Crews, soph., .388, 4 HRs, 20 RBIs; 2B Cade Doughty, soph., .375, 6 HRs, 26 RBIs; DH Brayden Jobert, soph., .345, 4 HRs, 18 RBIs; SS Jordan Thompson, soph., .304, 1 HR, 8 RBIs; LF Gavin Dugas, jr., .295, 1 HR, 13 RBIs

Top pitchers: Blake Money, soph., 2-0, 1.80, 25 IP, 29 Ks, 5 BBs; Ty Floyd, soph., 3-1, 2.70, 20 IP, 25 Ks, 11 BBs; Will Hellmers, soph., 2-0, 2.70, 10 IP, 11 Ks, 3 BBs

Et cetera: First-year coach Johnson took Arizona to a trio of CWS appearances, including a runner-up in 2016

Alabama

Record: 12-6

Coach: Tommy Bohannon (117-88, fifth season)

Ranking: none

Top hitters: LF Tommy Seidl, sr., .422, 1 HR, 13 RBIs; SS Jim Jarvis, jr., .328 2 HR, 5 RBIs; C Dominic Tamez, jr., .328, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs; 3B Zane Denton, jr., .319, 6 HRs, 16 RBIs; 2B/OF Caden Rose, soph., .310, 4 RBIs; 1B Drew Williamson, sr., .294, 3 HRs, 15 RBIs

Top pitchers: Brock Guffey, sr., 2-0, 0.00, 9 IP, 7 Ks, 1 BB; Grayson Hitt, soph., 1-0, 1.26, 14.1 IP, 18 Ks, 7 BBs; Hunter Furtado, soph., 2-1, 2.40, 15 IP 17 Ks, 4 BBs; Antoine Jean, jr., 1-1, 2.60, 17.1, 12 Ks, 9 BBs; Jaco McNairy, sr., 3-0, 3.06, 17.2 IP, 16 Ks, 4 BBs; Dylan Ray, fr., 0-1, 1.93, 9.1 IP, 2 SVs, 18 Ks, 4 BBs; Hunter Hoopes, sr., 0-0, 2.35 ERA, 7.2 IP, 2 SVs, 11 Ks, 1 BB

Et cetera: The starters through 17 games were 6-2 record with an 1.83 ERA, striking out 68 with opposing hitters batting .177

Texas A&M

Record: 10-6

Coach: Jim Schlossnagle (821-399, 21st season overall; 10-6, first season Texas A&M)

Ranking: none

Top hitters: 1B Jack Moss, soph., .396, 9 RBIs; RF Brett Minnich, jr., .321 2 HRs, 15 RBIs; C Troy Claunch, Gr., .321, 8 RBIs; DH/OF Austin Bost, jr., .314, 1 HR, 6 RBIs.

Top pitchers: Khristian Curtis, fr., 2-0, 0.98, 18.1 IP, 14 Ks, 6 BBs; Ryan Prager, fr., 0-0, 1.35, 20 IP, 21 Ks, 3 BBs; Micah Dallas, jr., 3-0, 1.78, 25.1 IP, 29 Ks, 2 BBs; Nathan Dettmer, soph., 1-2, 4.91, 18.1 IP, 17 Ks, 2 BBs; Robert Hogan, fr., 0-1, 2.84, 2 SV, 6.1 IP, 8 Ks, 3 BBs

Et cetera: A&M is hitting .261 to rank last in the SEC. The Aggies’ ERA of 3.54 is 10th. ... A&M’s starting pitchers through 15 games had a 2.22 ERA and a 6-2 record, but the bullpen had a 5.50 ERA.

Auburn

Record: 13-4

Coach: Butch Thompson (231-167, eighth season overall; 192-146, seventh season Auburn)

Ranking: receiving votes

Top hitters: 1B Sonny DiChiara, sr., .462, 5 HRs, 11 RBIs; 3B Blake Rambusch, jr., .379, 2 HRs, 12 RBIs; CF Kason Howell, sr., .361, 1 HR, 16 RBIs; RF Bryson Ware, jr., .309, 1 HR, 16 RBIs; SS Brody Moore, sr., .304, 1 HR, 5 RBIs; LF Ryan Dyal, soph., .278, 3 HRs, 22 RBIs

Top pitchers: Trace Bright, jr., 2-0, 1.17, 23 IP, 23 Ks, 8 BBs; Carson Skipper, sr., 1-0, 1.33, 13.2 IP, 13 Ks, 3 BBs; Joseph Gonzalez, soph., 2-0, 1.72, 15.2 IP, 15 Ks, 5 BBs; Mason Barnett, jr., 1-0, 2.13, 12.2 IP, 13 Ks, 4 BBs; Tommy Sheehan, Gr., 1-0, 2.53, 10.2 IP, 8 Ks, 7 BBs; Blake Burkhalter, jr., 2-0, 0.77, 3 SVs; 15 Ks, 0 BBs

Et cetera: Auburn’s starting pitchers are 6-1 with a 2.61 ERA.