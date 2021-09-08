B.L.U.E.print announces executive board for 2021-22 school year

Texas A&M’s student-led The B.L.U.E.print (Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence) announced its executive board for the 2021-22 school year including soccer player Karlina Sample as its second-year president.

The organization’s board will include Chase Lane (vice president, football), Brandon Miller (chief communications officer, track & field), Brian Williams (chief business officer, football), Sahara Jones (chief marketing officer, women’s basketball) and Patrick Johnson II (recruitment and retention officer, track and field).

B.L.U.E.print began last year and hosted several events, including a month long book club during Black History Month, a Grab-N-Go dinner highlighting African American culture and cuisine and a partnership with the Brazos Valley African American Museum community outreach. For its effort, the organization earned A&M’s Diversity Service Team Award and the Breaking Barriers Award at the A&M athletics department’s annual Building Champions Awards Ceremony.