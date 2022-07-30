Aggies team up with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

Texas A&M’s Athletics College Summer Transition and Acclimation Training (CSTAT) program teamed up with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity to make a path for the roadway to the new Hope subdivision in Bryan this week.

Nearly 60 incoming A&M freshmen took part.

“It’s something that I look forward to doing,” women’s basketball player Sydney Bowles said. “Especially since one of the core values here is selfless service and knowing that there are things that I can do to help this community that supports us as student-athletes.”

CSTAT helped create a welcoming and affirming environment for all A&M freshman student-athletes. They learn to develop self-efficacy, self-awareness and a sense of purpose, while becoming actively engaged in the learning environment inside and outside of the classroom. It also provides opportunities for student-athletes to become socially integrated within the university community and athletics department

— Eagle staff report