Aggies grade well in NCAA's APR scores

Texas A&M had a trio of athletic programs record perfect scores in the NCAA’s four-year Academic Progress Rate. They lead the way as every Aggie program was above the NCAA-mandated threshold of 930.

A&M’s women’s golf, women’s cross country and men’s tennis teams all had APR scores of 1,000 during the 2017-18 to 2020-21 academic years. The men’s golf, women’s basketball and volleyball programs turned in multi-year averages above 990.

“The athletics department’s mission is to provide opportunities through championship athletics,” A&M senior associate athletics director of student-athlete services Joe Fields said. “Our student-athletes deserve all the credit as they continuously take advantage of the academic opportunities provided to them.”

The NCAA announced Tuesday the four-year overall APR for all athletes was 984, a point higher over the most recent publicly available figures from May 2020. The NCAA opted not to release last year’s statistics because of the impact from the pandemic and for the second consecutive year decided not to punish any teams for failing to hit the 930 cutline.

The 930 score translates to approximately a 50% Graduation Success Rate (GSR).

Every team at every school produces a score. Scholarship players accumulate one point each semester for remaining academically eligible and another point each semester for remaining enrolled on campus or graduating. Teams that don’t offer scholarships are calculated based on players who were recruited.

Any team that consistently falls below the 930 mark can face penalties, which can range from fewer practice hours to postseason bans. While critics contend the measurement is not an accurate way to determine academic performance, scores have improved steadily throughout the APR’s 18-year history.

This year, men’s basketball made a two-point jump to 968. Baseball players (977), football players (964) and women's basketball players (983) all remained even with the numbers posted in the 2020 report.

“The APR data continues to demonstrate the high level of academic achievement of our student-athletes and teams, and their resiliency to excel through a global pandemic and instability in the intercollegiate landscape,” said Dianne Harrison, the Division I committee on academics chairwoman. “The public release of this APR data while penalties are suspended is a reasonable interim step.”

A&M was above the national average over the four-year period in men’s tennis 1,000 (986), women’s cross country 1,000 (990), women’s basketball 991 (983), women’s golf 1,000 (993), volleyball 995 (989), men’s golf 994 (988) and men’s swimming & diving 988 (986).

A&M was below the national average in soccer 989 (990), men’s cross country 979 (983), women’s tennis 985 (991), women’s track & field 977 (984), softball 984 (987), women’s swimming & diving 985 (993), football 958 (969), baseball 963 (977), men’s track & field 957 (974) and men’s basketball 946 (968).