Texas A&M’s Daniel Tan and Cheng Feng Chan lost to NYU’s Calvin Chan and Alan Chen in the first round of doubles at the 2023 College Table Tennis Championships in Round Rock recently.
Aggies fall in first round at Table Tennis championships
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
During the winter of her junior year at Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Jermaisha Arnold pondered aloud how long it migh…
Texas A&M fifth-year senior Sam Bennett is among 10 semifinalists for the Ben Hogan Award, which goes to the top men’s collegiate golfer b…
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett had a sizzling round of golf in his first tournament since the Masters, and his teammates…
Former Texas A&M and NFL wide receiver Terrence Murphy mastered Xs and Os at a young age, but life taught him it takes character and savvy…
The Texas A&M men’s golf team, which is still reaping the benefits of the national attention from Sam Bennett’s remarkable play at the Mas…