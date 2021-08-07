Aggies Bryce Deadmon, Athing Mu win gold medals in 4x400 meter relays at Tokyo Olympics

Mu is the first in 33 years to win two gold medals before turning 20. American Steve Lewis at the 1988 Seoul Olympics won the 400 meters and was part of the winning 4x400 relay.

Mu took a backseat to Felix who won her 11th medal, seven of them gold. The 35-year-old sprinter has won more medals than any track athlete in U.S. history, passing Carl Lewis who had 10.

“Allyson is an amazing athlete,” Mu said. “I’m astonished by everything she does, even coming out here at her last Games. It’s just great to be with her, kind of starting my career off. That’s really nice.”

The Trinidad & Tabago men's 4x400 relay team, which included Aggie Deon Lendore, was eighth in 3:00.85.

Middleton played 10 minutes, 32 seconds in helping USA win gold for the 16th time in 19 Olympics. He had four points, making one of three 3-pointers and one of two free throws. He had a rebound and two fouls.

The victory put Middleton and fellow Milwaukee Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday into a rare club. Before them, only Scottie Pippen (who did it twice), Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had won an NBA title and Olympic gold medal in the same year.

Kevin Durant led USA to its victory in men’s basketball with 29 points. He joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalists in Olympic history.