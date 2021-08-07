Aggies Bryce Deadmon, Athing Mu win gold medals in 4x400 meter relays at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO – Bryce Deadmon and Athing Mu both won gold medals for the United States in 4x400-meter relays at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday to become the first former Texas A&M athletes to win multiple medals at the same Olympiad.
Earlier in the week, Mu won gold in the 800-meter dash and Deadmon grabbed bronze in the mixed 4x400. On Saturday, Mu anchored Team USA to a winning time of 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds, nearly four seconds faster than second-place Poland (3:20.53). Deadmon ran the third leg on the men’s mile relay team that won in 2:55.70.
Khris Middleton was the first Aggie to win a medal Saturday by helping the USA men’s basketball team defeat Canada 87-82 in the gold medal game.
Saturday’s trio of medals pushed the Aggies’ count to a school-record six for Tokyo. USA’s Fred Kerley won silver in the 100 meters and swimmer Sydney Pickrem helped Team Canada to bronze in the women's 4x100 medley relay. Aggies won four medals at the 2012 London Olympics. The four gold medals in one Olympiad also is the best for A&M. Aggies won three gold medals in 2012.
Deadmon teamed up with Michael Cherry, Michael Norman and Benjamin Rai for the fourth-fastest time. Missouri City native Deadmon ran an impressive 44.01 split to extend USA’s lead. The Netherlands was second in 2:57.18.
Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix and Dalilah Muhammad got the baton to Mu who finished the fifth fastest mile relay of all time. The 19-year-old Mu ran a split of 48.32, which ranks in the top 10 all time.
Mu is the first in 33 years to win two gold medals before turning 20. American Steve Lewis at the 1988 Seoul Olympics won the 400 meters and was part of the winning 4x400 relay.
Mu took a backseat to Felix who won her 11th medal, seven of them gold. The 35-year-old sprinter has won more medals than any track athlete in U.S. history, passing Carl Lewis who had 10.
“Allyson is an amazing athlete,” Mu said. “I’m astonished by everything she does, even coming out here at her last Games. It’s just great to be with her, kind of starting my career off. That’s really nice.”
The Trinidad & Tabago men's 4x400 relay team, which included Aggie Deon Lendore, was eighth in 3:00.85.
Middleton played 10 minutes, 32 seconds in helping USA win gold for the 16th time in 19 Olympics. He had four points, making one of three 3-pointers and one of two free throws. He had a rebound and two fouls.
The victory put Middleton and fellow Milwaukee Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday into a rare club. Before them, only Scottie Pippen (who did it twice), Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had won an NBA title and Olympic gold medal in the same year.
Kevin Durant led USA to its victory in men’s basketball with 29 points. He joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalists in Olympic history.