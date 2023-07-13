When the Texas A&M men’s swimming team received the signature of national No. 1 recruit Baylor Nelson last summer, the coaching staff stopped just short of doing cartwheels down the hallways, head coach Jay Holmes said.

The belief was that Nelson was a kind of talent who would not only bring medals and championships back to Aggieland, but he would progress to the international stage.

After one year with the A&M swim team, Nelson has achieved both for the Aggies and for himself.

Friday marks the beginning of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, held in Fukuoka, Japan, in which Nelson will represent the United States for the first time at the senior level. Nelson qualified for the team with top-five finishes in the 200-meter freestyle and 400-meter individual medley at the National Championships on July 1.

While most might see the accomplishment as a huge step for a young swimmer, Nelson said he believes his step into the international stage came a littler later than he would have liked.

“It was definitely a goal of mine,” he said of making the national team. “I knew I could definitely achieve the goal. I feel like it’s come later than I expected, to be honest. I’ve worked extremely hard and I fee like the COVID years definitely took some things away from me, so I’m extremely thankful to be able to have this opportunity now.”

Holmes said everyone in the program believed this opportunity would be in Nelson's future as well.

“He’s a pretty special competitor,” Holmes said. “He’s just an average-sized guy, but he’s got a huge heart in him and he competes. He’s just special that way. So, for us to get him here and for him to continue doing what he does has been a lot of fun for us, for sure.”

In his first year of collegiate swimming, Nelson garnered All-America honors in the 200 individual medley, the 400 IM and the 800-meter freestyle relay. He took second in the 400 IM in the consolation final of the NCAA Championships with a personal best time of 3 minutes, 38.11 seconds. He earned three individual medals at the SEC Championships, earning gold in the 200 IM with a time of 1:40.86. He was the first freshman men’s swimmer to win gold at the SECs in A&M history.

Holmes said he’s matured and put on strength since arriving in Aggieland, but they couldn’t teach the competitive drive he brought to A&M.

“He has a great work ethic,” Holmes said. “He stays hungry, even when it’s hard and and everything is going against him, he still has that hunger and that thirst to be great in him.”

Nelson enters the world championships after posting personal bests in the 200 free (1:46.51) and the 400 IM (4:17.07), both in the finals of the National Championships.

“I think I'm carrying a lot of momentum,” he said prior to leaving for the event. “I’m just excited to get to Singapore for the training camp, train with those guys, train with the best athletes in the world, best coaching staff in the world, get some advice from all of them and just carry the momentum I had in the meet to the World Championships.”

Japan will be the farthest the native of Huntsville, N.C., has been from home and he’ll be making the trip without any family alongside. However, he will have A&M assistant coach Jason Calanog on the trip to keep an eye on Nelson and also former A&M swimmer Shane Casas, who qualified for his fourth World Championships with a silver medal in the 200 IM with a time of 1:57.47.

Nelson said he hopes his experience at the World Championships, whether it’s in the pool or cheering the team on from the sidelines, will prepare him for an eventual bid to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I’m definitely going to use this trip as a learning experience to help me get further next year,” he said. “Then, my goal, obviously, is to make the Olympic team and if I do it, this will definitely help me relieve some pressure and stress going into the Olympics for sure.”

While Nelson has represented his country at the junior level, nothing will compare to donning the red, white and blue at the second-biggest stage the sport has to offer.

“I’ve tried to visualize it,” Nelson said. “I had the opportunity to represent the United States at a smaller meet last summer on the junior national team, but the stage is definitely a lot bigger. And, at this meet, you can have your last name on the cap. I just want to represent my country and my name really well at the meet.”