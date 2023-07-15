Wildens Leveque knows a little something about playing for a coach that expects maximum effort out of his players.

For three seasons, the 6-foor-11, 230-pound big man patrolled the post for head coach Frank Martin at South Carolina, before moving with the coach to Massachusetts last season.

Because of that, jumping into the fray for one final graduate transfer season under head coach Buzz Williams at Texas A&M should be an easy transition, Leveque said.

“It’s a huge similarity, which is why I chose Texas A&M,” Leveque said of the two coaches. “They both expect and coach the best out of their players and that is something I am fortunate to have experience with.”

Williams has long praised Martin for his abilities as a coach, including the three seasons they faced each other while Martin was in the Southeastern Conference at South Carolina. For years, Williams and Martin’s teams held behind-closed-doors scrimmages before seasons began.

“He’s one of my favorite people in the world as a coach,” Williams said after the Aggies played South Carolina in 2020. “When I grow up, I want to be like him. His life story is more remarkable than his coaching story. … I think, before his career is over, he’ll be in the Hall of Fame.

“If there was a person to emulate, relative to their heart and their accountability and their truth, he would be one of them.”

Leveque hopes to build upon the foundation that Martin gave him while finishing his one year of college eligibility under Williams.

In three seasons at South Carolina, Leveque averaged 4.9 points, 3.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes played per game. Last season, he averaged 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game and blocked 1.2 shots per contest.

“I’d say I’m a defensive anchor,” he said. “I play really hard. I like to try and outwork my opponents. If I’m open on a 3-pointer, I’d like to hit those shots, block shots and really big on defending and being a presence in the paint.”

After three seasons of not attempting a shot from behind the arc, he hoisted up 24 last season, hitting four.

By that measure, he said he works both with his back to the basket and faced up on the offensive end of the court.

“I’m in the middle,” he said of his offensive stylings.

Leveque joins returning Aggie post players Henry Coleman, Julius Marble, Andersson Garcia and Solomon Washington in the A&M frontcourt this season. He is the third transfer the Aggies have brought in, including shooting guards Eli Lawrence (Middle Tennessee) and Jace Carter (Illinois-Chicago).

So far this offseason, the Aggies lost guard Erik Pratt, forward Javonte Brown and guard KK Robinson to the transfer portal.

Leveque said he looks forward to integrating into a team culture that drew him to Aggieland.

“I really loved the culture they had,” he said. “I was a really big fan of what they believed in as in having faith and putting in work and trusting your work, which gives you confidence in performing. I really liked how Buzz, the way he takes care of his team and who he is as a coach and what he believes in.”