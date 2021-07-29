Aggies at Olympics

Former Texas A&M All-American Athing Mu opened her first Olympic games by advancing past the first round of the women’s 800 meters on Friday at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Mu won her heat in 2 minutes, 1.10 seconds to automatically qualify for Saturday’s semifinals. Mu’s time ranked 15th among the 24 qualifiers. Jamaica’s Natoya Goule posted the fastest time of 1:59.83 followed by Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie (1:59.97). The women’s 800 final is set for Tuesday.

On Thursday, former A&M men’s tennis player Austin Krajicek and teammate Tennys Sandgren fell to top-seeded Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia 6-4, 6-4 in the men’s doubles semifinals. Representing the U.S., Krajicek and Sandgren were set to compete for the bronze medal Friday against New Zealand’s Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus.

Former A&M golfer Adri Arnaus of Spain opened men’s individual play with a 3-under 68 in the first round and was tied for 13th early in his second round at 4 under at press time.