NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson strode confidently to the stage in front of the gathered media at the recent Texas High School Coaches Association Coach’s School conference in Houston and eased into the chair behind the podium with the assurance of a man who had done this before.

“How are you guys doing today, first and foremost?” he said, flashing a bright smile.

That chair and that platform is typically one reserved for college football head coaches, invited to bestow wisdom on the high school coaches of the state and then take questions from reporters about the state of football in Texas and in their own programs.

For the second time this summer, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has relied on Robinson to be the face of a program that frequently boasts the philosophy of just one public voice emanating from the Bright Building, that of the head coach.

“I think he’s a bright, up-and-coming — but I don’t say up-and-coming. I think he’s arrived,” Fisher said of Robinson on Monday at SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tennessee.

The New Jersey native first came to Aggieland in 2018, serving as the defensive line coach. In 2022, he was promoted to assistant head coach, run game coordinator and co-defensive coordinator.

Fisher has former head coaches on his staff, from newly appointed offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, to co-defensive coordinator DJ Durbin and offensive line coach Steve Addazio. However, when he was pulled away from previously scheduled speaking engagements at the Capitol City A&M Club and the THSCA event this summer due to family situations, according to a spokesperson, Robinson filled in.

Robinson, who played on the defensive line for Penn State from 2004-08, had 15 years of assistant coaching experience at Penn State, Temple and Baylor before arriving at A&M. If head coaching lies on the horizon in his mind, he isn’t letting himself focus on that future.

“I’m forever grateful for the opportunity that Coach Fisher has given me,” Robinson said in Houston. “The biggest thing for me is doing the best job I can do where I’m at. That’s being a defensive line coach at Texas A&M and I’m going to do that as best as I can. Whatever opportunities come from that, that’ll be God’s blessing. But right now, I’m focused on trying to put the best D-line on the field for you guys this upcoming season.”

This season, he’s blessed with one of the best defensive lines any program in the country will put on the field, returning veterans McKinnley Jackson, Fadil Diggs, Shemar Turner and Isaiah Raines. The Aggies also feature the crown jewels of their No. 1 recruiting class in the country prior to the 2022 season in sophomores Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Albert Regis, Enai White and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy.

Blessings, though, are relative. In 2022, he was named the national recruiter of the year by Rivals.com, having played a big hand in bringing those blue-chip defensive linemen to Aggieland.

Robinson said he, along with the rest of the A&M coaches and staff, work to create a family-like culture around the football program that will make recruits feel like they belong from the early stages of the recruiting process.

“When families come on campus and spend time with us, on official visits or unofficial visits, they walk away feeling like this is home,” he said. “I think you can’t put the success on just one coach, because at the end of the day, as a staff — and not just our full-time coaching staff — our support staff, our wives and our families they do a really good job. And when families leave from College Station and spend time at Texas A&M, they walk away from it really feeling like it’s family.”

Years after he was recruited by Robinson, Jackson said that feeling of family has become an actual bond.

“Everybody is going to say the same thing, it’s beyond him as a coach,” Jackson said. “He’s a great person, a great man of society. He’s elevated a lot of boys to young men and he’s changed the whole culture of recruiting at Texas A&M. It wasn’t just him recruiting them. It’s him taking them in and building them up to be great men.”

Diggs, who was named the defensive MVP of spring camp, said it didn’t surprise him that Fisher has tapped him to represent the program at speaking engagements and a press conference, because of the leadership he displays on a daily basis.

“That’s one of my guys, like basically my mentor,” Diggs said. “He’s the same person he is every day. He don’t change. He comes ready to work. He’s willing to teach you and not yell at you. Coach E is just a great leader just for the team, period.”

The challenges for Robinson this season go beyond just recruiting and game planning. Long-time defensive ends coach Terry Price died in late June, leaving a void on the coaching staff and in the hearts of the A&M defensive line corps. Though they worked side-by-side in running the defensive line, Robinson said Price was a mentor to him in his development as a coach.

Fisher said Monday that he was not ready to announce how they will fill Price’s position, but Robinson said he’s relying on the relationships he built throughout the process to continue to lead the defensive front how he can.

“We never looked at it as, ‘Hey, the D-ends are your guys. The D-tackles are my guys,’” Robinson said. “We coached them all together. We met together. We did a lot of things together with those guys. At times, we had to break for individual drills or something like that, but I’ve coached all four my whole career and I have a relationship with every D-linemen there is on the roster, So, whatever coach decides to do, we’ll be fine with it.”

Fisher, through his offerings of responsibility this summer, has shown faith in his associate head coach.

“He’s done a great job,” Fisher said. “He’s a bright young coach. He does a great job for us and we’re very fortunate to have him.”