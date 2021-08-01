 Skip to main content
Aggie sprinter Fred Kerley wins silver for United States in men's 100 meters at Tokyo Games
Aggie sprinter Fred Kerley wins silver for United States in men's 100 meters at Tokyo Games

Tokyo Olympics Athletics

Fred Kerley, of the United States, celebrates after winning silver in the men’s the 100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo.

 David Goldman, ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO – Former Texas A&M sprinter Fred Kerley was second in the men’s 100-meter dash to earn an Olympic silver medal for the United States on Sunday at the Tokyo Games.

The 26-year-old Kerley ran a personal-best 9.84 seconds. Italy’s Lamont Jacobs won in 9.80. Canada’s Andre De Grasse was third at 9.89. Kerley, who is from Taylor, advanced to the finals by winning his semifinal heat in 9.96.

Former Aggie swimmer Sydney Pickrem helped Canada to a third-place finish in the women's 4x100 medley relay, earning a bronze medal. Canada posted a national record time of 3 minutes, 52.60 seconds with Pickrem swimming the breast-stroke leg. Australia won in 3:51.60 followed by the United States (3:51.73).

Pickrem is the third swimmer from the A&M women’s program to earn an Olympic medal, joining Breeja Larson and Christine Marshall.

On Monday, Trinidad and Tobago’s Deon Lendore will compete in the men’s 400 semifinals at 6:05 a.m.; Algeria’s Tahar Triki will compete in the men’s triple jump qualification at 7 p.m.; Maggie Malone will compete for the U.S. in the first round of the women’s 400 meters at 7:20 p.m.; and Trinidad and Tobago’s Tyra Gittens will compete in the women’s long jump finals at 8:50 p.m.

Here’s how other Aggies fared Sunday:

  • In golf, Spain’s Adri Arnaus tied for 38th at 6-under 278 for 72 holes. He shot 4-under-par 67 in the fourth round.
  • Nigeria and A&M's Adaora Elonu lost to Japan 102-83 in women's basketball group B play. Elonu finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three assists. 
Tags

Aggies at Olympics
Aggie Sports

Aggies at Olympics

Former Texas A&M All-American Athing Mu opened her first Olympic games by advancing past the first round of the women’s 800 meters on Frid…

