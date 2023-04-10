ORLANDO, Fla. – Texas A&M’s Aggie Dance Team won its third straight national championship in the Div. IA Team Performance competition at The College Classic last weekend.

The Aggies, led by fifth-year head coach Amy Liefer, finished with a 91.46 points to hold off Baylor, which had 89.32 points.

Texas A&M was second in the Jazz competition with Arizona State nipping A&M 93.64-93.30. Rounding out the top five were Kansas State (90.94), Purdue (90.34) and Michigan State (88.04).

The Aggie Dance Team also was the Jazz Battle winner and received the “Wow Moment” Award. The Battle Cup is a selection of the top routines in each category. The “Wow Moment” was A&M’s Jazz routine that included one girl flying over another who is doing a trick in air while being lifted by other girls.