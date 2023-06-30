In the second year of legalized name, image and likeness compensation, Texas A&M athletes more than doubled their revenue on NIL deals.

In total, Aggie athletes pocketed $8,547,477.96 in NIL compensation from Aug. 1, 2022 to June 11, 2023, according to university-tracked information obtained by The Eagle through an open records request. Aggie athletes made $4,173,656.82 in the first year of legalized NIL compensation, according to a separate open records request filed with the university that contained a date range from June 1, 2021 to Aug. 1, 2023.

The Eagle’s second open records request asked for a shorter time frame due to state legislation that goes into effect Saturday making all NIL-related information gathered by universities confidential records.

A&M’s male athletes also more than doubled their revenue, bringing in $8,412,816.96. Last year, male Aggie athletes earned $4,076,931.82. In the first year, football players alone made $3,367,517.52, according to the initial open records request.

A itemized breakdown by sport was not provided by the university for the second year of NIL compensation, even though the exact same open records request was filed for both years.

Women’s sport athletes saw modest growth in Year 2, earning $134,661 across the board. Last year, Aggie female athletes made $96,725, with softball leading the charge with $35,337 earned in NIL deals.

A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said he expects continued growth in female athlete compensation with the help the athletic department will be able to give under House Bill 2804, Texas’ new NIL bill which becomes law on Saturday. The bill states that universities “may identify, create, facilitate, or otherwise assist with opportunities for a currently enrolled student athlete to earn compensation from a third party” for use of an athlete’s name, image and likeness.

“What we need to be able to do is lift them up even more and showcase them,” Bjork told The Eagle. “We haven’t been able to do that because of the restrictions in state law. Now we can actually do that. So I think our marketplace, they want to attach to female athletes. … Now we can actually help facilitate that.”

Jim Cavale, CEO of the INFLCR NIL software platform that is used by A&M athletics, said the new law in Texas should help athletes generate deals beyond that is presented from donors and collectives tangentially related to the school.

“I hope that it allows more brands and fans to get involved in NIL spending, because I think that the appetite of donors will run out over time. It’s just not a sustainable model to only have donor money. Hopefully, that donor money has a been a bridge and it will allow fans, and especially brands, to start spending more money with athletes.”

According to its website, INFLCR is utilized by more than 3,500 teams across the country with more than 70,000 athletes using the company's mobile app. From that data, Cavale said A&M remains on the leading edge of NIL compensation coming in to its athletes.

“They’re still at the top and a lot of that has to do with the support of the business and donor community at Texas A&M," Cavale said. "[It] has been realized with the initiatives … and everything else they’ve done that has created an avenue for it. Now, I think it’s about diversifying the dollars coming in, allowing more and more to come from businesses and brands, because that’s where the future is.”

Last year, athletes at the University of Texas earned $2,039,180, with football bringing in $1,650,237, according to data given to The Eagle via an open records request. Longhorn women’s athletes earned $452,470 in the first year of NIL compensation.