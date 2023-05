Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Texas A&M senior Zach Davis and junior Sam Hankins qualified for the NCAA Track & Field Championships at the NCAA Track & Field West Prelims at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium on Wednesday night.

Davis was the last Aggie to compete and he cleared 17 feet, 4.5 inches in the pole vault. Hankins threw the javelin 234-2.

The Aggie men had 10 qualify for Friday's quarterfinals. The women will be competing Thursday.